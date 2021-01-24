A late bloomer’s mentor

In psychology, a late bloomer is a person whose talents or capabilities are not visible to others till later than usual. They are late in reaching their full potential. Ordinarily, they are looked down upon.

With American President Joe Biden, the lyrics of country musician Don Williams, “You’re never too old to love and it’s never too late to try”, are now clear. At 78 years and 61 days on Inauguration Day, Biden is the oldest person to become President of USA. He is also one of the youngest US senators.

There is also much to learn from Kamala Harris, who was sworn in as US Vice-President at 56.

Before them, Justine Bateman went back to school at 48 to develop her career as an entrepreneur. Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart built her first business in her mid 30s and, when she was nearly 50, signed a deal to develop the Martha Stewart Living monthly magazine. Published monthly since mid 1994, it has over nine million copies in circulation.

In 1952, at 65, Retired Colonel Harland David Sanders began Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Interestingly, he did not believe in the adage that “the future belongs to the young” or we would likely have never tasted the “finger-licking” KFC fried chicken. KFC is among the most widely recognised brands and the colonel one of the pioneers of modern franchising.

Successful entrepreneurs

Most successful entrepreneurs are old, show research at MIT and the Kauffman Foundation, are nearly twice Mark Zuckerberg’s age when he created Facebook at 19. Age, or experience and maturity, makes for better teachers, engineers, surgeons, pilots, professors or even special forces soldiers. Why not startup success and job creation?

There are five reasons for that. They are resilient. They think outside the box and challenge conventional wisdom. They have a strong locus of control — belief in their own ability to direct the outcome of events rather than blame external reasons. They are disciplined; they try to know what they don’t.

For those already tired before they retire at 60, a lifetime achievement is still possible past age 70.

