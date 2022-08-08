A final test for Uhuru and Ruto as premium tears loading for either

One is powered by rent-seekers, the other is the landlord himself. Whichever way this election goes, there will be premium tears for either President Uhuru Kenyatta or his estranged deputy William Ruto.

The pair have had a curious history of amity and enmity, and now face what could be the final test. They have come together twice in the past, and fallen out as many times. As Kenyans vote, the political animus between this duo is the worst ever between a president and his deputy in the country’s history.

Fallouts between the president and his deputy are not new in Kenya. With the exception of Daniel arap Moi under Jomo Kenyatta, Musalia Mudavadi under Moi and Mwai Kibaki’s three deputies, the remaining seven of Kenya’s number twos fell out with the boss at one time or the other. Uhuru has been the only Kenyan president to have only one deputy—and this could be because of constitutional constraints that don’t give him the leeway to fire his deputy. Yet the fallout between them has been exceptional.

Brought together by President Moi in the late 1990s, the two became political cronies that were, in the perception of many, joined at the hip and heart. When Raila Odinga invaded Kanu and ran away with a critical mass of hitherto party loyalists, Ruto was the most significant MP to support Moi’s choice of Uhuru for president. They lost the 2002 presidential election but inured themselves for future efforts.

Support Kibaki’s reelection bid

Their resilience paid off when, in 2005, they became part of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that defeated the Kibaki-led constitutional review effort. Yet, in the middle of the following year, they bitterly fell out, because Uhuru wanted Kanu to support Kibaki’s reelection bid. An embittered Ruto joined ODM, when the pressure group transformed into a political party. The subsequent violent 2007 election saw both Uhuru and Ruto indicted for crimes against humanity, before the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague.

Their common bond before the ICC brought them together once again, this time to capture the presidency on a joint ticket. One became the president, the other the deputy. They exuded extravagant bonhomie and governed with pentecostal hope and plunder. When the Supreme Court nullified their reelection in September 2017, they emphatically bounced back the following month.

Yet with their re-election, the goodwill seems to have burnt out. It did not help matters that the ODM leader, Raila, repaired his relations with Uhuru through the mythical ‘Handshake’. Uhuru and Raila are now the two top-most leaders in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party seeking to keep power in the House. Uhuru has been emotionally involved to the extent that he appears to be the de facto candidate, while Raila is only the candidate on the paper.

Uhuru and Ruto have conducted a hostile no-holds-barred campaign. They have exchanged angry expletives—in public. In the process, Raila has looked like a soft gentleman. The race between them is no longer just about power; it is also about egos. At the end of business today, somebody’s ego is going to burst. There will be heavy premium tears.

Kenya’s biggest problem

A defeat would be catastrophic for Ruto. For 10 years, he has been virtually a surrogate president. He has accrued immense clout and wealth in the process. Azimio has painted him as Kenya’s biggest problem in recent times. Having run a grievance campaign against the President, ‘Old Money’ and the so-called Deep State, Ruto has made many powerful enemies. Without the trappings of power, the morning after will be chilly and lonely.

A loss would be an unmitigated humiliation for a retiring president. It is a high-stakes affair. But it gets more complicated than that. How will a retired Uhuru function under a ‘President Ruto’ whom he not only campaigned against but also humiliated in public, often snubbing him and refusing to shake his hand in an age of political handshakes?

Even if Ruto won majority MPs, the challenge will be how to control them in a country where legislators vote with the highest bidder. Raila, who has lost four times in a row so far, will find himself in familiar grounds of despair should he lose the election. Put simply, Kenya’s Big Three have carried their sacrifice past the crossroads. This election means everything to them.