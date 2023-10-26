A credibility risk for double standards

The Western world has played the role of the international morality police since the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights that ended the Second World War.

They were strong in intervening by either sanctioning or even removing governments and states deemed to be violating the human rights of the citizens.

They also spearheaded the war on terror in Muslim countries under the guise of protecting democratic values.

But it seems the Global South swallowed the façade hook, line and sinker, viewing the West as the world’s saviour from crimes against humanity or actions that could amount to war crimes.

Even the war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, which led to the killing of millions of Iraqis, including him, occupation of Afghanistan and removal and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi did not make the world see the West as the biggest violator of human rights.

Nor did the dark history of the West, which was built on colonisation and enslavement of Africans, make them lose their credibility in terms of human rights.

The West came under keen scrutiny this year after three incidents rocked the world: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coups in francophone West Africa and the Israeli war on Gaza.

The West quickly condemned Moscow and quickly opened borders to Ukrainian refugees into Western Europe—unlike how the immigrants from war-ravaged African and Middle East countries are treated. Moscow was then sanctioned and Vladimir Putin subjected to ICC proceedings.

In West Africa, a lot came to the surface regarding how France was subjecting its former colonies to pro-Paris independence agreements that allowed it to exploit their resources. The West has tried in all ways to defeat the coup leaders but, since Russia was involved, they could not.

What broke the camel’s back, however, was the Israeli war on Gaza Strip and its continuous bombardment that has killed thousands of Palestinians, mostly children, women and the elderly.

Most Western countries are repeatedly expressing their undivided support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas attacks without due regard for its air raids.

They are unable or unwilling to call for a ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid to the over two million Palestinians or put pressure on Israel to allow essential commodities into Gaza.

They happily watch as Palestinians (described by some Israeli officials as ‘sub-humans’) are denied the right to water, food, electricity and medical services.

The West can embark on soul-searching to re-evaluate its human rights record and reclaim its global leadership. And there is no better place to start than in Gaza.

But inlike before, the world is more enlightened than before and now has options in emerging powers China and Russia.



