A clean voter register is the Holy Grail of any election

The voter register is a key document that is central to Kenya’s general elections, which are held every five years. In the 2017 and the 2022 general elections, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) hired independent firms to audit the register, which produced reports from their scrutiny.

The audit methodology is premised on the Constitution and the Elections Act of 2011. The law, through the Elections Act No. 24 of 2011, mandates the IEBC in Sections 6, 6A, 8 and 8A to undertake the following tasks as part of their in-house keeping: inspection of register of voters, verification of biometric data, updating of the register of voters and auditing of the register of voters.

It was on this basis that the KPMG was procured to conduct an audit of the IEBC voter register.

A number of challenges

According to the 2017 audit report, a number of challenges were visible, more so in voter registration, cleaning up of the register and also poor handling and failure to reinforce the security features of the electronic gadgets, considering a lot of data is handled electronically.

The 2017 report noted the absence of a centralised BVR kit record showing the serial numbers by location.

There was also a need to merge the BVR kits with the BVR system so as to lock out kits that were not initially recognised.

Consequently, this would ease the process of tracking and reconciling the BVR kits at a global level.

Incomplete and inaccurate update of data on application for registration in the register of voters has over the years created a mixed-up voter register, making it prone to manipulation.

In the run-up to the 2022 General Election, the commission provided KPMG with results of quality assurance in 19 constituencies.

Out of these, 16,177 applications were flagged as missing in the constituency registers.

Missing voter applications

KPMG compared the quality assurance results with the database containing voter records and noted 4,209 voter applications were missing in the database containing voter records.

The issue of duplication of voters in the register is not new. In the 2017 report, KPMG noted 60,853 voter records in which the ID numbers captured in the register exceeded nine numeric characters or had alphabetic characters.

In addition, the report went further to note 14,986 voter records sharing ID/passport numbers and names. How could this happen?

In the 2022 report, similar issues popped up.

The latest KPMG report produced on June 16, 2022 indicated that the Smartmatic register of voters’ database had 63,846 new records.

It further showed 323,715 records were missing from the register of voters where they had been identified for adjudication after biometric deduplication.

New records

A keen look at the register indicates that there are 931,505 new records, out of which 325,715 of those had been identified for adjudication and were missing in the register of voters.

Further, according to the KPMG report, 4,757 individuals were registered more than once, with both an ID number and a passport number.

That means one individual was appearing as two individuals in the same voter register. Another figure of 481,711 voters has duplicated or blank IDs or passports.

The IEBC indicated there were 164,269 records without any valid documents that could be traced from the National Registration Bureau or the Department of Immigration Services. There are 12,435 passports that had expired but were still being used in the electoral processes, whereas 151,834 voters used invalid IDs.

The means justify the end. A crooked process will always produce crooked results, as noted in Raila Odinga & another v IEBC & 2 others (2017), an election is a process and not an event.

Part of the process is voter registration and cleaning up of the register which, in all elections, must be upheld.



