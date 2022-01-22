A case for more investment in children’s health systems

Paediatric-cardiac surgeons

Some of the paediatric-cardiac surgeons and specialists from Italy and Mombasa during a closed heart procedure at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Rosemary Mugwe

Burundi does not have a single paediatric surgeon. Neither do South Sudan, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles and Comoros.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.