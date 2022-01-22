A case for more investment in children’s health systems

Burundi does not have a single paediatric surgeon. Neither do South Sudan, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles and Comoros.

In East Africa, Sudan has the highest number of paediatric surgeons at 23, followed by Kenya with 14 as of 2019. Yet, in Africa, children comprise more than half of the population and 85 per cent may need a surgical intervention by age 15.

According to the Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, 1.27 million more surgical healthcare workers will be required by 2030. However, no African country has sufficient paediatric surgical health personnel.

What’s the implication of this? An overall disease burden to a country’s healthcare. Children break fingers, arms or legs and swallow objects every other day. Congenital diseases at birth such as a blocked rear or partially developed intestines are also common: It is estimated that every year, nine million infants are born with a defect that may kill them or result in lifelong disability. Such cases need specialised training. A case in point is Dr Alliance Niyukuri, who in his practice as a general doctor witnessed situations where he was almost powerless.

“I saw a number of children with gastroschisis [a birth defect where intestines extend outside of the abdomen],” recalls Dr Niyukuri. “100 per cent of those children died, even though it is a condition that can be treated in a proper paediatric set-up.”

This is, however, set to change as Dr Niyukuri and 11 other fellows are currently undergoing paediatric training under a scholarship by Kids Operating Room (KidsOR).

“Why invest in funding doctors to specialise in paediatric surgery?” one may ask. Besides children comprising half the population, it is estimated that African countries have 25 per cent of the burden of the world’s diseases but only 1.3 per cent of the world’s health workforce. Yet, a 2020 assessment by KidsOR shows the average operations one paediatric surgeon in Africa can provide is about 600 a year.

Now, picture what this would translate to if every government hospital had a minimum of two or five paediatric surgeons? While other challenges have been attributed to the low numbers of paediatric surgeons’ intake, the financial burden required for training cannot be ignored. Most medical degrees take five years and additional years in specialisation can take between five and six years. This has a huge financial implication. To bridge the gap, various organisations are offering short and long-term funding grants for individuals interested in this forte. A lot, nevertheless, still needs to be done.

Paediatric anaesthesiologists

Kids Operating Room has so far supported the training of 22 paediatric surgeons across Africa. The cost of sponsoring one student is approximately US$95,000 for a five-year course. The organisation aims to train approximately 120 paediatric surgeons; and 120 paediatric anaesthesiologists by 2030. The recipients of the scholarships are decided upon by in-country health departments and/or surgical associations, in collaboration with the charity. Additionally, the paediatric surgeon is expected to go back to their country (some train away from their countries but within Africa) and work at a government institution, and preferably one that has a dedicated children’s theatre.

This is to ensure local retention of surgeons, continuity and sustainability as the fellows are also expected to transfer knowledge to others through mentorship. This is a permanent investment in an individual and a country as knowledge cannot be taken away.

As we mark fourth anniversary of the International Day of Education, wecall for more investment in children health systems.

Besides preventing deaths, it averts long-term disability in children, with implications throughout life not only for the patient, but for the extended family and community as well. Additionally, it is evident that without expanding and investing in necessary health infrastructure and human resources, child-related targets under the Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Health Care are unlikely to be met by 2030.



