A case for child-sensitive climate policies

The World Day Against Child Labour that is being observed today is an opportune moment for nations to examine the extent their climate policies and plans are addressing child labour.

Launched in 2002 by the International Labor Organization (ILO), it is a time to assess the scope of child labour across the globe and design strategies and actions to eradicate the vice.

On this day, the ILO and other partners advocate the scaling of social protection systems and safety nets to protect children from child labour.

According to a joint report by the ILO and the United Nations Children Fund(Unicef) research office, about 160 million children, some as young as five, are engaged in labour that is hazardous and harmful to their health.

Extreme weather events

Sadly, efforts to curb child labour have been frustrated by rising poverty levels, conflicts and disasters, some of which are increasingly exacerbated by the effects of climate change.

Children bear the brunt of the extreme weather events such as flooding, droughts and rising temperatures.

These climate shocks lead to high rates of morbidity and mortality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 26 per cent of the annual 6.6 million deaths of children below five years are environment-related.

This is unacceptable, as every child has a right to grow into adulthood. Further, droughts and high temperatures are fuelling poor harvests, food insecurity and malnutrition.

Poor households in rural areas from time to time engage children in socio-economic activities that keep them away from school as they struggle to put food on the table.

According to ILO, 152 million children are victims of child labour across the world. Out of this figure, 88 million are boys while 64 million are girls, with a significant number falling in the age bracket of five and 11 years.

This dangerous trend is a damper to efforts geared towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Goal 8.7 whose objective is to protect labour rights and stamp out modern slavery and child labour.

Despite their disproportionate vulnerability, and the fact that they form about a third of the world population, children have been ignored in the design and formulation of climate policies.

As nations embark on Global Stock Take (GST) on the implementation of the Paris Agreement, it is imperative that policymaking mainstreams rights and other interventions in aid of children in these instruments.

A report by Unicef’s Office of Global Insight and Policy indicates only 42 per cent of the renewed National Adaptation Plans (Naps) refer directly to children or youth and out of this, a paltry 20 per cent is specific to the rights of children. The report further reveals that out of the 103 countries that had revised their NDCs, only 34 per cent are child-sensitive.

Children and young people are very cognisant of the environmental changes taking place globally and through community and civic engagement, they are advocating climate and environment solutions for a sustainable planet.

The UN has endeavoured to amplify the voices of children by suggesting robust principles around which policies can be structured.

These principles capture the fundamental need for policies to be holistic and cutting across sectors such as education, health, water, sanitation, food security and nutrition. They must also address the rights and best interest of children through mitigation and adaptation.



