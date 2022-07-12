A case for better mental health services for police officers

It wasn’t supposed to end that way. The story of Harrison Mugo Mwangi, the police officer caught on camera walking in Buru Buru estate while drunk, ended in a painful way after he died by suicide after disciplinary proceedings were brought against him.

The process began after Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai ordered Mr Mwangi’s bosses to do so. Rightfully, Mr Mutyambai felt that the officer had brought the name of the National Police Service into disrepute by staggering in the streets while in uniform.

“The NPS condemns [the conduct] in the strongest terms possible. A uniformed officer is a visible representation and face of government and is required to remain extremely disciplined and professional while on and off duty,” Mr Mutyambai was quoted saying.

Following his orders, the bosses at the Buru Buru Police Station began disciplinary proceedings against Mr Mwangi, with press accounts saying that the last grilling of the errant cop took place at around 11pm.

Sadly, by morning, his body was found dangling from the roof of the station canteen, the man having decided to end it all using a rope tied around his neck.

In a sad turn of events, Mr Mwangi was said to have been battling depression for the previous three years following the death of his firstborn son in a road accident. It is this depression that sent the cop, otherwise described by his widow as a loving husband, father and a good Christian to boot, to seek solace in alcohol.

As to be expected, the reactions from Kenyans were fast and furious. To begin with, there was this group that laid the blame squarely on the person who took the video. “I hope the person who took that video is now happy,” one netizen quipped after reports of Mr Mwangi’s death surfaced.

In this situation, it is very easy to apportion blame. We could start from IG Mutyambai all the way to the person who took the video, plus bosses at the Buru Buru Police Station. However, as someone who has been on the mental health circuit for a while doing advocacy work, I can confidently say that the matter might not be as simple as we might imagine.

To begin with, from experience, I have come to learn that not many bosses – not only in the police force or the civil service, for that matter, but even in the private sector – are well equipped to deal with issues of mental health in the workplace.

As it is, being a disciplined force, the National Police Service operates under strict rules and procedures and any infraction is dealt with according to the provisions in the rule book. I strongly believe that at this point, we need the NPS to revisit some of these rules in the wake of mental health challenges that are not only affecting our men and women in uniform but nearly everyone.

It gets even grimmer when you get to learn that even in the developed world mental health is a big challenge, more so after the coronavirus. In an article in the Sunday Nation, Gerry Loughran wrote from London that a new report had revealed that some 57 per cent of the student body across 80 UK universities have experienced mental health difficulties, including the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey of 7,200 students by the charity Humen concluded that universities needed immediate improvements so that students could get the mental health care they need. Only four per cent of staff received adequate training, the report said.

To its credit, the NPS has adopted some measures to address mental health challenges its officers are facing. Media reports have it that due to the high number of police suicides and homicides, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i recently formed a task force to look into the matter.

In January, a police report showed that 12,000 of 110,000 officers were facing mental health challenges. This is quite high a number. May the death of officer Mwangi serve as a reminder that our men and women who keep law and order need their mental health adequately addressed.

Only a mentally healthy police force can guarantee Kenyans safety and security even as they battle crime that is continuing to rise each day. Meanwhile, may Mr Mwangi’s soul rest in peace.