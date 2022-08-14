A case against good roads in the sad context of a hungry population

The newly elected government has an emergency to tackle in the form of the worrying food security situation across large swathes of the country.

Current reports indicate that up to 14 million Kenyans are facing serious food shortages this year.

But this is an annual story. Each year, about three million Kenyans are considered chronically food insecure, affording a basic meal only about twice a week.

Yet Kenya has some of the best roads in Sub-Saharan Africa. And the country is the sixth-largest economy in Africa.

Clearly, an inordinate focus on transport infrastructural projects has not had the desired impact on people’s quality of life, given the rising food insecurity, unemployment, closure of industries and layoffs.

Kenya can be likened to a parent who sells the family cow to build a golden gate, while the children are hungry and out of school.

We boast a double-decker road, an SGR line, best airport around, but no food security. Just why is food security never a priority in this country?

Solid transport infrastructure is definitely important for any country’s development. But it works best if other infrastructures are developed as well.

This year, the country is facing major crop failure in most of the Central, Eastern, North Eastern and Upper Rift regions. While there is food in the traditional ‘national granary’ of Western and North Rift regions, it will likely be out of reach to many.

Three perennial problems immediately come to mind.

Food production

First, the cost of food production is way too high. The market naturally passes this to the consumers.

Why should Ugandan food be cheaper than Kenyan? How can we possibly explain that maize imported from Mexico, 10,000 km away, ends up being cheaper than local corn?

Secondly, the cost of transport due to expensive fuel will always make food too expensive.

Third, by design, little is done to maintain strategic food reserves.

These factors have led to a chronic food market failure.

By now, one would have expected the sixth biggest economy in Africa to have fixed these basic challenges to food security.

The National Cereals and Produce Board of Kenya has stores strewn all over the country, but they are mostly full of emptiness.

These problems are intertwined. Once we have a working food reserve system, market forces will sort out transport.

Half-hearted measures

The problem of input costs requires well-thought-out government interventions. We are all too familiar with half-hearted measures to help farmers cut down costs. There are few countries where farmers are left to their own devices.

Food insecurity in this country cannot be solely attributed to a lack of funds.

Roads have gobbled up billions of shillings, but why are we still unable to feed ourselves, with the roads unable to ‘help farmers reach markets’?

Why is the number of malnourished children in Kenya still above the global average? Malnutrition has serious implications for physical and cognitive development.

Be assured that for every shilling made internationally available to fund road construction, there are five for agriculture. That is why zero hunger is goal number two in the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Instead, we are fixated on goal number nine: Industry, innovation and infrastructure. And, specifically, transportation.

There are different types of infrastructure: energy, water, green, digital, social and governance.

Successive Kenyan governments have simply failed to prioritise agriculture-specific infrastructure.

The years of neglect have so demoralised farmers that in the North Rift, producers have long shifted to the more profitable, high-value dairy farming and horticulture.

Cereal production is a thankless job.

There is a simple reason why Kenya’s political class is fixated on mega road projects. On a saner level, such projects are based on the trickle-down theory of economic development: Invest heavily in infrastructure and hopefully, some benefits will trickle down to the poor.

At an infuriating level, road infrastructural stocks offer great opportunities for rent extraction (read corruption).

A road project has multiple avenues of ‘making money’ for the well-connected. These range from land compensation to road furniture.

On the other hand, irrigation schemes like the moribund Galana-Kulalu scheme have limited avenues to cut deals and those in charge are expected to account for seeds, fertilisers, and irritating things like input-output ratios, year in year out.

For private interests, it is more lucrative to import food from more efficient markets than grow it.

It is never easy to implement solid food security strategies. It took years of planning, research and discipline for the ‘Green revolution’ in Asia and South America to succeed.

It is certainly no longer about bad roads. The government has invested heavily in access roads in rural areas over the past two decades, yet food remains unaffordable.

Massive market failure

What has happened to Kenya’s agricultural sector is massive market failure.

Markets fail for different reasons and poor roads are just one of them.

Other factors include cartels, who have taken over the supply of inputs.

The case of expensive, sub-standard inputs like fertiliser is well known. The supply and distribution of these inputs are tightly controlled by private interests who manipulate prices.

There is the small matter of fake seeds. In other countries where private benefits are subordinate to public interests, the cost of inputs is never higher than the calculated output.

That is what has been happening in Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi.

These countries have regulated their agricultural sectors and are taking advantage of our chaotic food market, thanks to Comesa and EAC protocols.

Secondly, when government fails to mitigate the effects of climate change, agricultural markets suffer.

The government launched a National Climate Action Plan in 2014, but little is being done to actualise it.

I reiterate that road infrastructure is important for economic development, but the new government should do a balancing act, mainly through direct support for agricultural production.

The Maputo Declaration on agriculture is clear: All African countries should allocate at least 10 per cent of their budgets to agriculture. The Kenyan government allocated a paltry 2.4 per cent last year to the sector.

Unless the factors outlined above are addressed, many people will remain food insecure, despite the presence of fine transport infrastructure.

Roads or railways themselves will not improve food security if factors affecting markets are not addressed.

Surely we would not want to have a country with the best roads in Africa, but with increasingly hungry people. It is a recipe for chaos.