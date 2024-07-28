A call for new leadership based on values, integrity

Finally, our political reality is changing. Our country is home to 54 million people, and those aged 18-35 make up 75 percent of our population. We are reaping the rewards of our demographic dividends with calls for a new Kenya, a new type of values-based leadership.

In May last year, I wrote a letter to President Ruto in the Daily Nation warning of the disastrous implications of the Finance Bill, 2023. I urged him to end wasteful spending and deliver on promises to provide healthcare, decent housing, and jobs.

Every day, through the work of Shofco, I meet amazing young men and women who are the true hustlers, working everyday to put food on the table. It should not be this hard. Simple day-to-day survival cannot be akin to winning the lottery; especially not in a nation like Kenya where we can and do have the resources, the talent and the chance to generate opportunities for all. And yet, these opportunities cannot be this inequitably distributed.

I met a young woman in Mukuru called Cathy who told me about her struggles to get any kind of dignified work; and yet she still has so much hope and faith in our country, in our Kenya, and that our future will be better for her four-year-old daughter.

Today, I also share Cathy’s hope for our country’s future because of a new movement led by our young generation who are not blinded by the status quo, false tribal politics, empty promises and who live in a new era where they seek and demand accountability and transparency. Truly, these demands are more than reasonable.

Africa is waking up from East to West, led by our young people. I wrote in September 2023 in another article that our continent risks an urban spring if we do not seriously and meaningfully address the youth unemployment crisis, corruption and inequality, and our leadership crisis.

The only way a country can grow is by creating jobs. We can emerge winners if we reconstruct our nation, our politics, and our day-to-day lives around values-based leadership. Our leaders have quite simply lost our trust. We, ordinary Kenyans, know who has stolen and how some individuals made their wealth and yet they are walking scot-free.

This should not happen in a country that has strong institutions. We have seen high profile corruption cases collapsing in court. We see money wasted on cars, offices, flowers and yet children are chased away for lack of school fees.

I have been reflecting a lot; how did we find ourselves here? I think it’s because of lack of trust. A country goes down when there is no trust.

Church leaders were supposed to be the voice of reason. I remember in Kibera where I grew up, when things were not working well, a committee of church leaders used to calm things down.

But right now, we also see religious leaders as lacking values-based leadership. They now use the pulpit to receive money from politicians. They have lost credibility.

We are in a very tough situation. Who do we trust?

When India was going through turmoil, they looked to Mahatma Gandhi. In South Africa, they trusted Nelson Mandela.

We should look for leaders who have a track record of values-based leadership. The values of service and results, integrity, accountability, delivery, humility and the ability to listen and unite.

Dr Kennedy Odede is the founder and CEO of Shofco, a member of USAid Advisory Board, a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, multiple humanitarian award winner, including 2022 Schwab Foundation Social Entrepreneur of the Year, best-selling author. Twitter @KennedyOdede