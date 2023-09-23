A call for flexible solidarity fund for sustainability transitions in Africa

World leaders converged at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York for the annual General Assembly. It has been a moment to, hopefully, put the world back on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Consideration must be given to the fact that Heads of State and Government spelt out their national commitments to SDG transformation, including strategies for reducing poverty and inequality, as well as those options necessary in decarbonising their energy systems and transforming their food systems-among other urgent imperatives.

The Heads of State and Government also tried to hammer a new global development financing deal, dubbed the SDGs stimulus, worth some US$ 500 billion per year. This year’s Assembly, coming at the mid-way point of the implementation of the sustainable development agenda, also took stock of the progress made in implementing the SDGs amid some of the most complex and pressing development challenges ever witnessed in the history of mankind.

The coronavirus pandemic; the debilitating effects of climate change and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have all negatively impacted growth, increased vulnerability and pushed millions of people in Africa into even more perilous poverty.

Historic moment

As the world gears towards this historic moment, the inescapable reality is that unless there is a change of course, Africa will miss most of the SDG targets. The region continues to experience sluggish growth and rising debt. According to the World Bank, growth in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) slowed steadily from 4.1 per cent in 2021 to 3.6 per cent in 2022 and is expected to slow down even further to 3.1 per cent this year.

This level of growth is insufficient to reduce extreme poverty or even boost shared prosperity as envisaged in the SDGs clarion call. At the same time, over the past few decades, Africa’s debt has increased at a rate four times the rate of growth in US$ terms, reaching a staggering U$ 1.8 trillion in 2022.

Sluggish growth, together with rising debt and development financing deficit are, perhaps, the biggest impediments to the achievement of the SDGs in Africa. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to achieve the SDGs by 2030, Africa needs an additional $194 billion; that is, some 40 per cent of the proposed financial stimulus, per annum.

In as far as climate change is concerned, it is to be noted that Africa, which contributes minimal greenhouse gases emissions, continues to bear a disproportionate share of the debilitating effects of climate change.

These are experienced in the form of extreme weather conditions such as cyclones, droughts and flooding; desertification and natural resources degradation; destruction of basic national infrastructure-among many other impacts. The result of all these is the growing poverty and inequality; social tensions; insecurity and, in extreme cases, political instability.

To date, the Paris Agreement that aimed at limiting global temperature increase to 1.50C in comparison to pre-industrial levels, remains largely unfunded. More worryingly, the limited climate financing available is concentrated in the developed world on reduction and/or prevention of emissions, known in climate change science parlance as mitigation. This is opposed to the stark need to help African countries change their agricultural production systems, conserve their forests and natural habitats and adopt climate smart technologies, otherwise known as adaptation.

Between 2019 and 2020, donors made an average annual climate finance commitment, (not to be mistaken for disbursement), of $11.4 billion for adaptation measures in Africa against the annual financing needs of $52.7 billion, leading to a financing gap of some $41.3 billion per year.

Case for the Solidarity Fund

For the region to change its development trajectory and make meaningful progress towards the SDGs targets by 2030, an important consideration should be the establishment of a simplified, flexible and quick disbursing Solidarity Fund for sustainability transitions. Through such a fund, the global community of nations, individuals, private sector institutions and philanthropies could stand in solidarity with the region by pooling resources for the singular objective of helping Africa to transition, expeditiously, to a sustainable development pathway.

Sustainability transitions in this context refers to a nationally-led and resilient non-linear shift from one dynamic development equilibrium to another dynamic and yet a more sustainable one, fuelled primarily by the adequate financing.

In the lead up to the September summit, with support from the United Nations Development Programme, many African countries have been able to refine their national SDGs priorities and commitments using machine learning technology. This was done through the application of the Integrated SDGs Insights tool.

In the process, they have evolved context-specific, ambitious and transformative agenda with parsimonious set of priority targets bearing the most linkages and highest potential for impact across sectors and hence accelerating progress towards the SDGs. These national priority targets are, naturally, strong candidates for the African Solidarity Fund for sustainability transitions. In accessing the fund, each African country would have the leeway to apply its share of the fund to address the development priorities which have the greatest synergies and least trade-offs across sectors.

The results of the re-prioritisation and refinement of national SDGs priorities using the SDGs Insights tool are as diverse as the African countries themselves. They cover the entire width and breadth of the goals spread across the economic, social and environmental sectors. Indeed, there can be no simplistic prescriptions, but rather, a wide menu of nationally-defined policy options for the application of the fund. However, there must be strong governance structures and accountability mechanisms as well as a focus on results in the application of the fund.

It is conceivable that the necessary governance and accountability mechanisms, founded on and accorded priority by national technical and financial audit institutions could also be embedded in the quadrennial SDGs summit or the annual High Level Political Forum. The fund should, however, not be viewed as a replacement for the global financial stimulus that is set to be discussed at the Summit, but rather, as a complementary fast-track mechanism through which African countries can be supported to revert to the SDG trajectory by implementing their SDGs priorities.