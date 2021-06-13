4K Clubs critical to CBC, sustainable development

The relaunch of the 4K Clubs in schools by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 4 following Cabinet approval early in the year is laudable, given the trends in the zestful society driven by innovation, creativity, talents and interests among the youth. An acronym for Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya, 4K can loosely be translated to “coming together to help build the country”. Going by their focus, the clubs can immensely help to enable the youth to acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values required to navigate the globe.

Also launched during the event at the Agricultural Society of Kenya Showground, Nairobi, was the Empowering Novel Agribusiness-Led Employment (Enable) initiative. A capacity-building programme jointly funded by the government and the African Development Bank, it focuses on the youth in agribusiness and is one of the government’s efforts to create new opportunities for the youth.

Some successful projects related to those of 4K Clubs involving schools include growing different indigenous crops and vegetables, fruits, fish farming and beekeeping. Similarly, some schools keep animals such as goats, sheep, rabbits and chicken for both domestic consumption and sale. It is disheartening that, despite being vibrant in the 1980s and early ’90s, the clubs have been dormant since.

Boosting the food basket

The revitalised 4K Clubs are expected to nurture the farmers of tomorrow through creation of interest and address barriers to dismal engagement of the youth in the agricultural sector. Furthermore, they are supposed to enable the youth to be innovative and find ways of boosting the country’s food basket in line with the ‘Big Four Agenda’, Kenya Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals.

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) requires learners to have practical experiences to concretise learning. The 4K Clubs, therefore, present such opportunities, including facilitating acquisition of the relevant knowledge and skills in sustainable agriculture, health, nutrition and technology. Besides meeting the dietary needs of the people, the relevant projects will provide practical lessons. The projects will also be invaluable teaching resources.

Research shows involving the youth in worthwhile projects, such as those run through 4K Clubs, improves their competencies and self-discipline. Through the acquisition of the requisite skills, knowledge and self-esteem, they are empowered, thereby being presented with golden opportunities to initiate the desired change in the community.

It is important, however, to promote the personal characteristics that agriculture and the related careers require. These include the love for plant and animal life, ability to apply the skills learnt, stamina and a deep interest and commitment to both the development and growth of the discipline. Whereas some of these features are inborn, others can be developed and nurtured using appropriate educational programmes and activities — such as 4K Clubs.