4K Clubs critical to CBC, sustainable development

Ithenguri Primary School

Ithenguri Primary School pupils learn how to make kitchen gardens on September 25, 2019. 


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Nyatuka

senior lecturer

Kisii University

The relaunch of the 4K Clubs in schools by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 4 following Cabinet approval early in the year is laudable, given the trends in the zestful society driven by innovation, creativity, talents and interests among the youth. An acronym for Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya, 4K can loosely be translated to “coming together to help build the country”. Going by their focus, the clubs can immensely help to enable the youth to acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values required to navigate the globe.

