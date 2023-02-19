4K Clubs among best ways to build food security from the bottom up

President William Ruto has been clear and categorical about one issue: We cannot sort out the economy or have any meaningful growth without the country being food-secure. We must first work towards adequate, nutritious, accessible and regular food supply in every household.

Kenya is categorised as a food-insecure country, which has huge implications on every other factor necessary for prosperity. The worsening effects of climate change, Russo-Ukrainian war, Covid-19 pandemic, high oil prices and other factors have contributed a great deal to food insecurity globally.

Without adequate food and agricultural activity, the country suffers in other core areas. Central Bank of Kenya data shows agriculture accounts for 22 per cent of GDP directly and 27 per cent indirectly, employing 40 per cent of Kenyans. That means a huge population depends on agriculture to not only afford food but also pay rent, educate children, pay loans and generally plan for a prosperous future. Thus, disruptions in the sector most definitely have sizeable repercussions across many others in the economy.

In the short run, no effort should be spared in attaining food security. That will involve increasing food production through improved agricultural practices, investing in new technology and expanding irrigation systems. Food management to reduce and, ultimately, eliminate wastage and losses during production and post-harvest processes such as transportation and storage must also be prioritised. Lastly, we must build resilience against shocks caused by economic downturns, pandemics and climate change.

And in the long-term, the most potent strategy of guaranteeing food security is involving everyone in agricultural processes. Specifically, children and young people must be encouraged and trained to embrace agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture cites the average age of a Kenyan farmer as 61. That means the sector is kept alive by retirees and about-to-retire men and women. With their energy sapped by long years of service, deteriorating health and inability to adopt and use modern technology, an ageing farmer population is a significant stumbling block to eliminating hunger and malnutrition.

Brought on board

To win on this front, children and young people must be brought on board. Efforts by the Agriculture ministry, Nairobi City County and private institutions like Elgon Kenya Ltd to revive and promote the growth of 4K Clubs are, therefore, a move in the right direction. Last Friday’s move to incorporate the agricultural clubs into the National Farmers Awards was a masterstroke.

Themed “Winning Today for Tomorrow’s Food and Nutrition Security”, the awards will encourage young farmers and attract more children and youth to become active agents of food security. Kenya has more than 10 million potential young farmers in schools waiting to be engaged.

Our greatest enemy in the journey to this goal is the prevailing attitude towards agriculture. For a long time, agriculture was reduced to just tilling the land and getting dirty. Now the youth must be shown that agriculture is more than cultivation.

The agriculture value chain also involves transportation, trading, food preservation, value addition, research, innovation and technology. One can, therefore, be an active and productive actor in the agriculture sector even without a farm to till or keep animals on.

With the right attitude, millions of children and young persons will take up agriculture and its study, which is a critical step towards food security. The announcement that the University of Nairobi and Elgon Kenya are putting up an Agriculture Innovation Centre at the institution’s Kabete Campus is great news. This will be a hub for the youth to learn, test ideas, innovate and build technology to support agriculture and bring us closer to becoming a food-secure country.

The government and development partners must see the potential latent in children and young farmers and direct resources towards the growth of 4K Clubs and Young Farmers Associations even outside the school set-up and inject cash into training, research and innovation centres for young people.

Access to credit by youngsters who want to contribute to the long agriculture value chain must be eased. Facilities like the Hustler Fund should have a special category that even zero-rates credit for youth engaged in the agricultural value chain and the study of agriculture and related studies.

This is the bottom-up approach towards food security.