You should not just study Chinese but ‘Chinese-plus’

In an increasingly interconnected world, the mere acquisition of language proficiency is no longer a competitive edge. While mastering a language such as Chinese is undeniably valuable, coupling it with specific professional skills significantly enhances one’s marketability and employability.

This holistic approach is not only pragmatic but essential in the context of rapid technological advancements that are reshaping global job markets.

The linguistic proficiency of, say, a student of Chinese provides substantial cultural and communicative benefits. But to transform this ability into tangible career opportunities, integrating complementary professional skills is vital.

For instance, adding expertise in human resources, accounting, management, engineering, business, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, climate or the blue economy will create a unique, versatile and highly sought after skill set.

Artificial intelligence

The urgency of this integration is accelerated by the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and its increasing role in language translation and interpretation. Current AI translation tools and apps like Google Translate, Baidu Translate and Deep L can perform translations with over 90 per cent accuracy, challenging the traditional translators and interpreters. This technological shift makes it necessary to acquire competencies that AI cannot replicate—like critical thinking, interpersonal communication and specialised industry knowledge.

In Kenya, Chinese was introduced in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in 2019 among other foreign languages like French, German and Arabic. Chinese learning falls under the people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation between African countries and China in the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (Focac), due later this year.

The 2024 Joint Conference of Confucius Institutes in Africa, held on May 31, included a breakout plenary session on “Models of Cooperation between Confucius Institute and Chinese Enterprises and the Development of Chinese Plus Programme”. Its implementation basically means learning the Chinese language and a professional course. This is solely in line with the CBC and the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) policy framework that emphasises skills and competencies. This method is gaining popularity, especially in the technical and vocational education training (TVET) institutes, and is promoted in Luban workshops globally. A Luban workshop at Machakos University was jointly established with Tianjin City Vocational College.

Chinese tourists

The advantages of this integrated approach are countless. First, it broadens career opportunities. A bilingual accountant can work in international finance while a professional proficient in Chinese and tourism management is better placed to cater to the growing influx of Chinese tourists worldwide.

Secondly, it increases employability in an increasingly competitive job market. Employers seek candidates with more than just language skills. This has been echoed in various career fairs and expos.

Educational institutions and policymakers must recognise and support this integrated learning approach. Universities should offer interdisciplinary programmes that combine language studies with professional training. Students of Chinese language should diversify their skill set. Enrol in professional courses or acquire practical skills that complement your Chinese linguistic abilities.

Whether through formal education or hands-on experience, for instance, for Chinese translators who double as tour guides, enhancing one’s professional competencies alongside language learning significantly boosts employability and career prospects.