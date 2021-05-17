Why Somaliland deserves international recognition

Though a self-governing region of war-torn Somalia for three decades and more stable than the rest of the Horn of Africa country, Mogadishu and some foreign entities are yet to recognise breakaway Somaliland as a sovereign state. But that has not hindered it from making democratic gains, thus attracting foreign direct investment and catching the eye of the rest of the world.

Somaliland was a British protectorate from the late 1800s until 1960, when it merged with Italy-colonised Somalia. After the ouster of military dictator Siad Barre in 1991, Somali National Movement declared independence for Somaliland with Hargeisa as the capital. The two regions are culturally and ethnically distinct.

Besides its own currency, the Somaliland shilling, and passport, Somaliland holds free, fair, timely and credible elections that have been observed and lauded by international partners like France, the United Kingdom, United States and European Union. Its constitution was overwhelmingly passed in a referendum in 2001.

Having never experienced terrorist activity since 2008, it has attracted foreign entities. An example is the Hargeisa Campus of Kenya’s Mount Kenya University. After it established its first post-war institution of higher learning, Amoud University, in 1998, it has over 10 universities and several colleges.

Global market

On infrastructure, a 400-metre quay and 250,000-square-metre extension at the Port of Berbera is nearing completion and will enable it to connect to global markets. Its location on the Gulf of Aden, near the mouth of Bab el-Mandeb, a key sea lane that attracts a third of the world’s shipping, has brought in trade and development deals.

The economy largely lies on livestock, the main export, and agriculture. With a gross domestic product of about $2.5 billion (Sh250 billion), most of it remittances from the diaspora, Somaliland has sustained itself without international funding.

Diaspora remittances apart, the government has striven to provide services amid limited provisions and contributions from NGOs, religious groups and a thriving private sector, such as water in Hargeisa and education, electricity and security in Berbera.

Notable strides in democratisation include registering over 1.3 million voters ahead of local elections, democratic elections since 2003 and peaceful transfer of power to the opposition Peace Unity and Development Party (Kulmiye) in 2010.

When last December President Kenyatta hosted Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi, they expressed their commitment to stronger relations.

Collaboration

That was to be achieved through expansion of bilateral trade, direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa and further collaboration in agriculture, livestock production, education and maritime transport, particularly in the Mombasa, Berbera and Lamu ports. Somaliland has a liaison office in Nairobi.

The fear that granting Somaliland self-determination from Somalia will spur secessionist movements is lame and ill-willed. Besides, its independence claim is consistent with a long standing norm of the African Union and its predecessor, OAU, that colonial-era borders should be maintained.