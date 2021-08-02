Why Kenya needs bottom-up economic model

M-Pesa, a mobile phone-based money transfer service, payments and micro-financing service, launched in 2007 by Vodafone Group plc and Safaricom, has since expanded to many parts of the world.

A major innovation from Kenyan, M-Pesa has created employment to millions of people, a source of livelihood to many households, revenue to many organisations and taxes to governments.

Good ideas aren’t replicated instantly; the M-Pesa concept took years to go from concept to launch. In most developing countries, Kenya included, it takes months to incorporate a company and years to get a cellular licence, not to mention the difficulties in assembling management and attracting capital.

Government bureaucracies resist entrepreneurial activities that may redistribute power to the common man. Vested interests protect private and public monopolies and quasi monopolies. There are systemic obstacles and huge barriers to entry, protection and perpetuation of the trickle down concept.

But it isn’t lack of capital that is the barrier to economic growth in developing countries. The real problem is where the capital goes. Capital given to entrepreneurs creates jobs, economic growth, and, ultimately, improved governance.

Innovation hubs

There is a need to invest more in innovation hubs and increase funding to research through education institutions. Capital given to predatory bureaucracies only reinforces centralised authority and strengthens vested interests, leading to economic-political quagmire.

The government and its development partners should focus on promoting trade, production and value addition from the grassroots. Trade creates and sustains entrepreneurs who will pressure their governments to adopt pro-business policies.

It creates jobs, drives innovation, and gives the people a political voice. An example is the collaboration between NGOs and county governments of Turkana and West Pokot on agri-business through irrigation.

There is a need also to strengthen the co-operative movement in the key sectors of the economy — trade, agriculture, transport and construction. The government should streamline its procurement rules by purchasing more from the local producers and value addition by promoting cottage industries, creating markets for local goods and shielding local producers and farmers from stiff competition by foreign products.

Promote entrepreneurs

There is a need to also relook at ease of doing business, re-engineer entity registration and reduce bureaucracies in patenting to promote entrepreneurs. County governments should review their exorbitant fees that they charge for business permits, levies and land rates.

In the bottom-up perspective, ‘the economy’ is made up of scores of smaller, regional economies, which, in turn, are built on the economic activities of households, neighbourhoods and communities.