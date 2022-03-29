Why ‘battleground county’ narrative calls for more, deeper interrogation

Many commentators have tagged various counties as “battlegrounds” in the August 9 General Election in which Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President (DP) William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance are the frontrunners for the presidency. But this characterisation ends up misplacing some of the regions.

Take, for argument’s sake, Narok County. Conventional political wisdom would put it firmly in the ‘battleground’ bag, especially when you factor in the complex web of voter demographics.

This, in any case, is a county with significant minority voter blocs such as Kipsigis, Kikuyu, Kisii and others which, historically, have aligned their votes with their original ‘home’ regions. The ‘native’ Maasai vote, which constitutes the majority, is also historically coloured by clan considerations.

This complex montage often tends to make it difficult for political pundits to predict which way exactly it will vote. And, importantly, Narok has, for many years, been the barometer for politics in the greater Maa family.

Azimio coalition

This election season seems different, with the county leaning heavily towards the Azimio coalition driven by the ‘Handshake’ politics of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga. Last year, it seemed as if DP Ruto would take Narok, given the frequency of his visits there and the sheer amount of yellow and green of his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

By the start of 2022, however, that momentum began to wane and Azimio gained clear ascendancy. My prediction is that, come election day, Azimio will carry the day.

My prediction is predicated on three key reasons. First, there is an overwhelming desire for change in Narok. Residents consider the first 10 years of devolution as a decade of incompetence, non-performance and a sheer waste of time.

With most of the incumbent elected leaders in UDA, the party is largely perceived as the refuge of ‘mismanagers’ of public resources. On the other hand, Azimio is seen as the broom that will sweep clean the affairs of the county. The desire for change will, therefore, most probably reward Azimio and punish UDA.

Personal standing

The second reason is the personal standing of presidential candidates among voters. Odinga is a strong positive brand for the people of Narok. They trust him because he has stood with them during tough times, especially on matters concerning restoration of forests and conservation of the natural environment in general.

His persistence as a fighter for good causes places him well ahead of the competition and that is unlikely to change soon. In contrast, the DP is seen as being too close for comfort to the outgoing county administration. A vote for Ruto is, therefore, seen as a vote for the status quo.

The third reason is that the desire for change has created a voter coalition that defies all assumptions about how Narok will vote. The so-called ‘big house’ versus ‘small houses’ theory has been wiped out and all Maasai clans or sub-tribes in the county are now united in a formidable bloc.

Moreover, even the non-Maasai-speaking voter groups, especially the Kalenjin and Kikuyu, indicate that they will vote development, peace and good relations with their neighbours as opposed to being influenced by voting patterns in central Kenya, Kericho or Bomet. In all likelihood, a divide-and-rule ploy will fall flat.

Like all predictions, however, there is a caveat: There are two variables which Azimio will need to manage well to triumph. First, the primaries must go well. If its nominations are mishandled or it fields weak candidates, that will, obviously, impede success.

That also goes for fielding more than one Azimio candidate against, say, an UDA opponent. That will split the vote—to the opponent’s advantage. Similarly, candidates who miss the ticket must support the selected ones to maximise enthusiasm and inclusivity in the campaigns.

The second variable that must be worked on is voter turnout. Azimio will need to invest time and resources in boosting voter turnout, especially among the pastoralists.