What should be done to reboot the economy

The new year, 2024, was expected to bring a fresh start, however, the economy is feeling the pinch of an escalated cost of living. The US Dollar is trading at over Sh160, and the economy almost being a net importer, filters this effect down to the mwananchi, who continue feeling the impact on their pockets.

As per various analysts, we expect growth to accelerate in 2024 through to 2028, supported by structural reforms. A current account deficit and a large external debt stock could expose Kenya to balance-of-payments stress, particularly if the access to external financing deteriorates.

The environment for manufacturers remains tough. The Purchasing Managers Index numbers have been under some pressure. Imposing taxes on some manufacturing inputs makes us uncompetitive versus our peers in the region, and the government should amend policies to make the environment more conducive for manufacturers. There is potential to help the environment for manufacturers. However, going forward, it is yet to be seen what reforms the government brings into play to encourage and attract manufacturers.

The gradual increases in taxes currently seem counter-productive. In economics, the Laffer curve shows the relation between tax rates and total tax revenue. It is evident when the authorities increase taxes too high, the aggregate collection starts to decline.

Kenya is in this challenging moment where although the taxes have increased, there is no commensurate increase in tax collection. If we take fuel for example, there was a sharp reduction in consumption as fuel prices increased.

The government increased fuel prices to get the public over the sticker shock, however, the tax collections remain low. As the global fuel prices reduced towards the end of 2023, Kenya did not experience the benefit of the falling fuel prices because of the increased VAT rate.

If we look at the fuel prices in Kenya, taxes account for close to 50 per cent of the pump price and therefore the adjustment in global fuel prices was not being transmitted into the economy. If anything, the high cost of living is slowing down consumption.

Kenya has a tremendous tourist offering from untouched game reserves, an abundance of wildlife, pristine beaches, the Great Rift Valley, and Mount Kenya combined with ambient weather, fresh produce, incredible genuine hospitality, and much more. Kenya continues to have a lot of potential for greater tourism.

Underpinning the economy in the next 24 months is going to be the agricultural sector. The main way to achieve a lower cost of living is to boost agricultural production and increase the amount of food accessible in our cities.

Since the changes in weather patterns have been evident, some measures must be put in place to ensure that food production is not affected.

Not only in Kenya but across the continent, countries will have to focus on solid water storage facilities. This way, some of the risks of this boom-bust cycle can be mitigated. Investors in the money market are wondering if there is going to be a revival of the Securities Exchange, which has taken a beating over the past few years. Revive the securities exchange as it is an indicator of the health of the economy. The year may not have taken off on a good start, but urgent work is required to put it on the right track.