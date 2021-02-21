We must mind mental state of college students

Kisumu KMTC
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Karuti

Psychology student

Maseno University

What you need to know:

  • The students are in a very volatile phase of their life, where the dynamics of positive and negative are extreme.
  • Matriculating at college is a life-altering experience; an emotional rollercoaster.

Mental illness among students in tertiary institutions is increasingly becoming a big issue. According to Kenya Mental Health Policy 2015- 2030, one in four young adults in the country struggles with mental illness though many of them do not seek help.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.