We must grow youth’s talent, start thinking outside the box

UDA campaign rally

Youths follow proceedings at a campaign rally by the United Democratic Alliance, ahead of the March 18 Machakos senator by-election, on January 31, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Irungu Nyakera

In the late 1950s, Tom Mboya organised the airlifts for promising youth to take up scholarships in America and come back to build a new Kenya.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.