Wanted: Transformative leaders

Martin Luther King, Jr may have delivered his famous1963 speech, “I have a dream”, to fight for the emancipation of blacks but we can still draw lessons from it. We must endeavour to have a dream that it will no longer be business as usual, especially as we march towards a defining moment—the elections.

August 9 should be a departure from the previous elections. The dream I have is that those to whom we shall entrust leadership will wake up from slumber and start working. That we shall be free from the bondage of want and promote fundamental reforms resulting in a greater nation: Renewed Kenya.

The events that have continued to characterise our elections have taken us back to the lowest points. We have witnessed death and destruction of property hitherto unseen in most of the developed countries. We have always come to the verge of civil war. I have a dream that this year’s election shall bring a new song after the realisation of our long-cherished dream to have true leaders and equality for all.

The principle of equal opportunity must be applied. It is quite encouraging seeing the county governments publicly advertise for jobs—this in the spirit of fairness. It must do the same for the senior posts for the educated to get jobs and render their services to society. I have a dream that there will be justice for all who have been cruelly shuffled and tormented by the vagaries of poverty and deprivation after these elections. That through the epitome of leadership, we shall spirit the economy to the highest level. And that peace shall prevail for prosperity.

If we underrated our importance to the rest of the world, we now know better: The position of Kenya in many fronts, such as athletics and peace mediation. Our country is beautiful and precious and deserves good leaders to govern it. That is why we need to shun those who sow seeds of discord.

We need to arise and declare “Yes, we can!” if we are to save this country from politicians who know a lot about politics and little of leadership. I have a dream that our future will be determined largely by the way we emulate the democratic ideals treasured by developed countries, whose focus is patriotism.