‘Trusted’ pharmacists should boost vaccination campaign

The World Pharmacists Day 2021 will be commemorated tomorrow under the strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no clear end in sight apart from the cliché ‘We shall learn to live it’.

This year’s theme, ‘Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health’, is germane in the circumstances. The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer ranked healthcare as the second-most trusted sector after technology — with an approval rating by 66 per cent of those polled but a point lower than last year.

Unfortunately, misinformation and falsehoods are spreading like wildfire through avenues such as social media. With the ‘infodemic’ hampering efforts by science to put the pandemic under control, professional trust in healthcare workers is key to plausible progress. Among them, pharmacists are core.

Gallup Poll has, over the past decade, continuously listed pharmacists among the top-four most honest and ethical professionals. This is augmented by the “Trust in Professions 2018” report by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions, which listed pharmacists among the most trusted professionals in most developed and developing countries.

Zenger and Folkman, through the Harvard Business Review, single out positive relationships, expertise and consistency as the three key elements of trust. Pharmacists the world over, espouse these qualities in their day-to-day professional life.

Maintain trust

Being the first point of contact for most Kenyans as they seek health services, they can give helpful and honest feedback by offering safe and quality medicines. They should ensure continuous medical education to remain proficient custodians of medicines, maintaining the expertise need to maintain trust.

With only about two-thirds of the world willing to be vaccinated, pharmacists’ assurance on vaccine efficacy and safety, based on science, could help to boost uptake. Pharmacists should show consistency by walking the talk, to further cultivate public trust.

Pharmacists have played a significant and leading role in controlling the supply chain of personal protective equipment (PPE), research and development of vaccines, provision of medicine information as well as patient care and support.

Indirectly, their ingenuity has been evidenced through managing of the shortages in supplies of PPE by manufacturing them at health service points in hospitals. At the height of the pandemic, that greatly eased the unprecedented burden on global supply of health commodities, renewed trust and helped health systems remain resilient.

Pharmacists continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening health systems not only in Kenya but also the world over. With trust being significantly associated with better health outcomes, it is, definitely, a timely reminder this World Pharmacist Day that you need to trust your pharmacist.



