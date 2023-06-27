Time counties privatised solid waste disposal

Not a day passes without newspapers capturing a heap of garbage here and there that has remained uncollected for a long time, especially in the cities and bigger towns. Another major nuisance and threat to public health also regularly reported are burst sewers draining into open drains, polluting the water body.

Waste, it seems, has defied the management of county governments. Or, to put it bluntly, counties have failed to manage waste to those levels desired by residents and the environment. What could be the problem? It is, simply, due to various factors, top among them being that counties do not have the capacity to manage waste.

Population growth should be matched with proper infrastructure. Waste management infrastructure should also start with storage, which must include segregation, transportation and disposal. Also necessary are the facilities to manage e-waste—which is emerging as a major challenge because Kenyans have embraced technology, such as the use of computers, tablets and mobile phones.

Counties, as they have proved, need the right capacity to handle all this. And this is where privatisation of waste from collection to disposal becomes mandatory if they are to ensure their jurisdictions are clean and healthy. True, some counties have experimented with privatisation of solid waste. The capital city has, since the time of Nairobi City Council. But the entire exercise has been a messy affair.

Tom, Dick and Harry

Privatisation is not for every Tom, Dick and Harry. The service must be contracted to entities that have the know-how of what waste is and how it should be handled. We all acknowledge that counties have staff that they pay to do this work.

But the major problem—and this has been observed throughout the country—is the facilitation with the right equipment and sustainability of the same, especially vehicles. Most county yards and garages, where they exist, look like graveyards of refuse collection vehicles, some of which are fairly new and expensive. The issue is almost always maintenance.

Even in other countries around the world, waste management has been observed to be very expensive and most opt to off-load it to companies that are able to operate and charge the authors of this waste and leave the counties to deliver other services.

It could happen through franchise or proper contracts that the counties can afford to pay. Waste management contracts in this country have, however, been turned into milch cows and the end result has been total failure.

Counties, however, can still improve on this by going for those who have the capacity to do it right—from waste collection to even construction of proper sanitary landfills or waste-to-energy facilities—and still make a profit. We will only claim to have a clean environment when waste management is proper and efficient—and that will only happen when counties privatise this very sensitive sector.