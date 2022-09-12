This is why the President must be a role model to Kenya’s young people

Today is a great day in Kenya, when Dr William Samoei Ruto is being sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic. This greatness arises not only from the adherence to the provisions of the Constitution that has enabled the smooth transition but also the strong institutions responsible for the successful management of the electoral circle. These are mainly the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Judiciary.

To me, there is much educational value that the youth need to learn from this. In a country where we regularly come across dysfunctional institutions that are supposed to provide medical, security, educational and other essential services, we can still conduct a massive election involving more than 14 million voters and several thousand candidates, with more than 60 per cent of the legislators new.

This alone provides relief that non-performing elected leaders can be replaced at the right time and not through any other means. It’s also great because Kenyans are learning that the institutions that perform under par can and should be reformed so that social services are provided efficiently and effectively, as is the case in developed countries. We, the citizens, have to learn to trust these institutions and to accept the decisions emanating from their leadership as long as their outputs are credible.

There is also greatness in the character of the elected new leaders that undoubtedly makes them role models to the youth. Take the President, for example. Besides having not lost an election in 25 years, he is the first sitting Deputy President to become President through a competitive election. He has scaled the rungs from a backbencher, an assistant minister, Cabinet minister, DP and now President, all in a span of 25 years.

Multi-task and juggle

President Ruto undertook postgraduate and doctorate studies successfully while serving as an elected leader. This is, clearly, a man who can multitask and juggle the activities before him.

He has more than once built a political party from scratch into political giants. For example, the Untied Democratic Party (UDA) has, in just three years, grown to having the highest number of senators, governors, Members of the National Assembly and members of the county assembly.

This is a man with immense determination, charisma, drive and unmatched mobilisation skills.

Looking back at these achievements, I see a man who has benefited from the guidance of the Bible and the wisdom of great men. The eminent scientist Archimedes said, “Give me a place to stand on and a lever and I will move the earth.” Dr Ruto has had opportunities to stand on party structures: Kanu secretary-general, party leader of URP and UDA and Jubilee deputy leader, not only to enhance their performance but also to propel himself to national leadership.

Isaac Newton observed that “if I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants”. The President had opportunities to work closely with three of his predecessors and must have stood on their shoulders, metaphorically, to sharpen his vision and strategies in his quest to lead this country.

Dr Clem Sunter, in Never Mind the Millennium: What About the Next 24 Hours, writes about visionary leaders who can develop scenarios of solving societal challenges. He states that “scenarios turn the unthinkable to the possibilities, the possible into the reasonable and the reasonable to reality”. Dr Ruto has conjured up scenarios that have, within five years, enabled his quest for State House to become the reality we are witnessing.

Going forward, Kenya’s in- and out-of-school youth need to study the circumstances under which Dr Ruto rose to prominence and use him as role model in terms of resilience. Granted, few of them will get to the highest levels of political leadership; but they could still lead in other fields of life.