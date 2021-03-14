: This is how the energy sector can gain from full inclusion of women

maize cobs

Women carry maize cobs in Elburgon, Nakuru County. The cobs are used for cooking in homes as firewood is scarce following a government ban on logging.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Nnenna Nwabufo

 The potential to transform Africa’s economies and speed up development in the coming decade lies in lighting and powering the continent. But, more importantly, and often overlooked, is that this potential also lies in efforts to integrate women into energy projects.

