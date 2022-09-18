Things now looking up for Horn as democracy thrives

As governments in all parts of Africa become—albeit, with some exceptions—more authoritarian, Kenya and Somaliland have portrayed an enviable image for the continent by advancing democratic principles in a changing and unstable region. This is despite both bordering war-torn Somalia, the undisputed haven of Africa’s version of Al Qaeda terrorists, Al-Shabaab.

The Republic of Somaliland, a former British Protectorate, and former British colony Kenya have consistently held free and credible elections and had a peaceful transfer of power. Their viable democratic systems, multiparty politics, political freedom and strong civil liberties make the two exemplary in the Horn of Africa region and the continent at large.

The August 9 presidential election was fiercely contested, pitting then-Deputy President William Samoei Ruto against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Dr Ruto was eventually sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya on September 13 after Mr Odinga lost his Supreme Court petition disputing the results. The opposition leader said he disagreed with the apex court’s ruling but would respect it, demonstrating the maturity of Kenya’s democracy, sturdiness of the institutions and nobility of its populace.

Rigorous democratic elections

Likewise, Somaliland has earned a name for rigorous democratic elections, with its current, also fifth, President elected in 2017. The country made history in 2003, when a presidential candidate won an election with 80 votes—arguably the slightest margin ever.

Somaliland also pioneered the advanced biometric Iris scan voter registration and voting system, which aims at enhancing transparency and curbing fraud, vote rigging and double-voting.

The country’s commitment to improving democratic values and principles, and its regular transition of power through democratic elections, have made it a beacon of democracy and political stability.

The latest study by Freedom House—a US-based non-profit organisation that promotes democracy, political freedom and human rights—last year cited Kenya and Somaliland as the two most democratic and free countries in Eastern Africa, marking them out as regional champions of democracy. In the face of a regional crisis and global regress in democratic values, their advancement on the democratic front deserves appreciation.

Peace and democracy

The connection between peace and democracy has long been recognised—and, perhaps, it’s the democratic culture of the two countries that created the premise of building stronger national security and political stability, which contrasts with the situation in the rest of the Horn nations.

Kenya and Somaliland can challenge those who believe that authoritarianism is just the price to be paid for regional peace or that democratic ideals are a fantasy of outsiders with no practical application and room in the continent.

Their achievements are a wonderful testimony to what African countries can do and how far they can go if the continent resolved to strengthen the rule of law, encourage good governance and practise democratic principles.