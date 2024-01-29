The trouble with IMF and the rising cost of living in Kenya

Kenyans have not felt poorer in the last two decades than they do today, thanks in part to the tax reforms initiated and propelled by the International Monetary Fund. Before President William Ruto took power on September 13, 2022, Kenya was leaning towards China and Japan, and there was sound wisdom behind it.

The IMF believes we are undertaxed; the truth cannot be further from this. Sadly, the IMF thinks depressed government revenues are a factor of laxity in collection. Far from that, as Kenyans simply don’t have the money to spend to boost collection.

Unless President Ruto has abandoned the hustlers and embraced the elitism of the Western world, Kenyans and perhaps the broader African psyche, is that my brothers’ problems are actually my own. To place this into perspective, just about two million children collectively transitioned from primary to secondary school, while a loosely comparable number that sat the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education are seeking opportunities in tertiary institutions.

A significant proportion of these children are from poor backgrounds, meaning their parents would be relying on the goodwill of the broader family to meet the associated costs. And these are only in the transitioning cohorts. Examining the entire education ranks, the pooling of resources from family and friends is are replicated, only that the parents have a platform to negotiate for lenient friendlier payment terms. With at least half of the households outside of any form of employment and by extension, dependable incomes, the load is borne by the tiny proportion of grossly “undertaxed workforce” – in the lenses of the IMF. But education expenses, which Kenyans are consistently raising through harambees, are among social services provided in most developed economies; they should be on the tab of the State.

Private institutions generally promise a better learning environment due to the lesser congestion in class, where a typical stream in a public institution has over 100 pupils. Additionally, new neighbourhoods have opened up around cities, which are miles from the nearest public schools, the congestion therein notwithstanding. These supposedly endowed households are within themselves paying for their own children’s education in private schools as only 6,000 public primary institutions have been opened since 2002, to about 23,600.

Cumulative enrollment in primary schools over the period has nearly doubled to 10.4 million over the two decades, suggesting that the pushing for establishment of more schools should logically rank higher as a priority in IMF’s advisories.

Instead, the elitist US-owned lender is blind to the fact, missing the most critical pointers and pursuing the short-term interests of loans IMF and other lenders have extended to Kenya. Sadly, education is only one of several otherwise social services that the government has failed its people. Week in, week out, Kenyans are constantly raising funds for a sick relative who needs specialised medical, which cannot be provided for in public hospitals.

But even if the services are offered, the lack of enthusiasm among public medical workers have meant that patients dying on the queue to see the doctor, even in obvious emergencies including child birth and physical injuries. Even with the horrendous services, they are not free and a patient must illustrate the ability to pay for the costs, even if they are covered under the national healthcare scheme – which again does not inspire confidence among the providers.

Cascade the soaring costs among the other facets of societal demands, including taking care of ageing parents, fixing the roads, water and sewerage in our communities, and employing the askari. So in effect, the ordinary household that the IMF wants to be taxed many times over, is paying huge costs that should be borne by the State through the already and increasingly punitive taxation against stalled incomes.

President Ruto can tax Kenyans as far as he wishes, and to the best of his advisors, including the IMF, but he must be alive to the fact that citizens are paying for several services that the State should be responsible for. In the meantime, allow us to claim rebates for the school fees we pay to private schools, out-of-pocket medical bills and all the money we spend on roads, water, security and all other “black taxes”.



