The cane our only saviour

Schools reopened. Learning turned into squalid behaviour, morphed into brazen attacks on teachers and continues in arsonist torchings as dormitories go up in smoke. Our students have simply been swallowed by the whale of indiscipline and jinxed by the ghosts of rebellion.

Then society gave reasons. Role models. Poor parenting. Society blamed the wild and criminal behaviour of the wayward students on the prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They said it threw them into the gutters of drug and substance abuse, depression as a result of loss of loved ones to the coronavirus, sexual abuse and early marriages, which has made some students fail to report back to school.

If you asked me, all these are lame excuses. The cane remains the saviour.

If psychology is anything to go by, the names John B. Watson, Thorndike and B.F. Skinner should come to mind. Skinner, under his Operant Conditioning thoughts, noted that the probability of a response occurring is increased or decreased by the reinforcement or punishment offered.

Bad behaviour

This, essentially, means that the consequences of our actions shape voluntary behaviour.

If reinforcement is offered on desirable behaviour, it recurs. If punishment is prescribed, in the right doses (as in the case of paddling), to undesirable behaviour, the chances of it recurring is reduced.

The truth can’t be stretched any further in holding that if a student is caned for undesirable learning tendencies, they will unlearn the bad behaviour.

The problem with our education system is that it has employed an indifferent attitude towards rewards and punishment to behaviour (in the name of children’s rights and protection) hidden in Acts of Parliament and conventions, and this is meteoric, only now falling in the forms of arson and violence.

“He that spareth his rod hateth his son; but he that loveth him chasteth him betimes,” King Solomon advises parents in the Bible.

Mr Nyamweya is a banker. ericmwya@gmail.com.