Teach solar in classroom

Many Kenyan institutions of higher learning have aligned and recognised training courses derived from non-renewable sources of energy. But the attention is denied clean energy sources, especially solar power.

Science curriculum developers seemingly fail to acknowledge the broad diversity embedded in solar energy.

Innovation in solar devices suited for major economic sectors has enabled modern diversity in the field of study. Preference is given to nuclear and geothermal non-renewable energy, birthing a class of engineering experts in the specific study units.

The institutions also isolate non-renewable energy research facilities to support future developments. But green energy is yet to be accorded the privilege. Despite the vivid ignorance, gains in the solar energy industry should be a motivational force in coming up with cluster units, which could be sub-classified into topics, leading to the award of certificates.

Enormous outcomes of solar energy innovations are visible in the transport, hospitality, electricity and water sectors—such as parabolic cookers, vehicles, motorcycles, water pumps and cold rooms. These have been attested to be zero-rated poisonous carbon gas dischargers, hence giving them a clear advantage in the war against climate change.

With the growth of the real estate industry, many homeowners opt to install solar energy panels to avoid monthly bills associated with centralised non-renewable energy. Nevertheless, the labour force of a few solar energy installers cannot cope with the exponential demand of the industry. But that would not be the case if our polytechnics and universities accepted the course as the future.

A number of Western universities have embraced solar energy studies and adopted related research laboratories. The University of Iowa is acclaimed to having developed a solar energy facility that accommodates both arts and science students.

Study courses on renewable sources will, in the long run, double-boost the economy by bridging the gap in the labour market and assist the country to achieve the SDG of a zero carbon emission.