Let us teach nursing in all universities

Nursing students

MKU Chairman Prof Simon Gicharu, CBS with nursing students at Equip Africa College of Medical and Health Sciences during the official opening of a Sh300million ultra-modern student cafeteria at the college in Kitale, Trans-Nzoia County.
 

Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

By  George Manyali

  • Every university should have a school of nursing and midwifery accredited by the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) and the Commission for University Education (CUE). 
  • Accessibility to the training would increase the availability of skilled birth attendants and fulfil the dreams of people like my grandmother.

The Covid-19 pandemic and months-old nurses’ strike have led to restricted access to health facilities. With most of the population in the rural areas, where the road network is poor and hospitals ill-equipped, good maternity care is unavailable.

