Support NGOs to serve all

The International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Day, which was celebrated yesterday, honours the amazing work people do every day through non-profit organisations. Its goal is to create awareness of the importance of NGOs in aiding international development, such as in combating poverty, inequality and education.

The world celebrates World NGO Day every February 27. This global holiday honours recognises and celebrates charities and NGOs and the people who started them and had a major impact on society.

The focus of this year’s events is on how NGOs may advance human rights, solve social and environmental issues and advance sustainable development objectives. It may also emphasize supporting NGOs in their capacity-building efforts, recognising their role as change agents and promoting collaboration and partnerships for shared goals.

NGOs actively participate in environmental, social, advocacy, and human rights work. They work to promote social or political change on a broad scale or at a very local level. They have a vital role in developing society, improving communities and promoting civic participation. They act as social intermediaries at various social levels, acting as a link between the government and the general public.

Importantly, NGOs rely on a variety of financial sources, from individual donations and membership dues to government support. Lend it to them.