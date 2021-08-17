Stop the graft and cure the environment

Nairobi floods

One of the hundreds of houses that were destroyed by floods in Kibera, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group 

By  Kevin Omai

Anti-corruption crusader and governance consultant

The past century has seen the average annual temperature of the earth increase steadily, snow and ice caps diminish, with even Mount Kenya at risk, the oceans have warmed and sea levels risen.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.