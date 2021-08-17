Stop the graft and cure the environment

The past century has seen the average annual temperature of the earth increase steadily, snow and ice caps diminish, with even Mount Kenya at risk, the oceans have warmed and sea levels risen.

There is scientific consensus that climate change is occurring and the biggest contributor is human activity. Climate scientists attribute the increasing frequency of specific extreme weather events to rising temperatures caused predominantly by anthropogenic (that is, human) sources. They predict that these and other observed climate changes, will become severer.

The changes in climate are imposing an increasing burden on governments with limited resources, like ours. Issues such as desertification and flooding, food insecurity, animal migration and increased conflict between human and animals will be high. If we do nothing, indigenous populations, the poor and socially marginalised individuals, women and people with disabilities will be greatly affected.

Weak governance and corruption are the major enablers of environmental crime and degradation. Corruption exacerbates small-scale offences, which sum up to devastating environmental collapse, existentially threatening both animal and human populations. We will no longer have peace with the environment.

Environmental criminals use corruption and fraud to engage in illegal logging, constructions and mining, leaving the environment naked. They exploit gaps in governance to destroy intergenerational and intragenerational sustainability. We can get a clean and secure environment if we win the war on corruption.