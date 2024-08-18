State should move with speed to avert teachers’ strike

President William Ruto’s first term in office has been characterized by unnecessary chaos and mayhem.

The opposition, under the robust leadership of Raila Amolo Odinga started it all when he called upon members of the public to go on the streets to protest against risithe ng cost of living. Businesses lost big during the protest period and vital infrastructures such as tarmacked roads due to burning were left in states of disrepair. Police brutalities and the death of protesters dented the image of Kenya Kwanza government.

As he was getting sworn into office President Ruto ought to have been alive to the fact that he was dealing with a bitter opposition that had lost an election hence he had to be seen doing something to alleviate hunger that was ailing Kenya then but the president chose to have an extended honeymoon thus inviting the wrath of Raila Odinga and his supporters.

Opposition street protests took the better part of last year. This year too the president has known no peace. Aggrieved medical officers have been on the streets fighting for improved terms of service. The way the government dealt with their concern exposed an administration that is totally out of touch with the plight of her workforce and the suffering citizens. During the medics’ strike poor Kenyans whose only places of obtaining health care is public health facilities had to endure frustrations and ill health.

Junior secondary teachers

Only days after an agreement had been reached between the medical officers and the government, junior secondary school teachers were seen on the streets fighting to have their terms of service converted from temporary to permanent and pensionable terms. Junior secondary teachers were on the streets for more than a month, during which Kenyan child undergoing the competency-based curriculum were treated to inadequate teaching and learning.

Kenya Kwanza government needs to be sensitive to issues. Kenya has come of age and the presidency is no longer a bed of roses. Teachers countrywide are gearing up for a strike. They are saying that they had entered into a legal agreement with the government that had committed to pay a collective bargaining monetary benefit in two phases.

The first monetary gain was honoured last year but the government is playing hardball to pay the last bit of the award this year citing the overthrow of the Finance Bill 2024. There is no two ways to an agreement made in a court; it is a bargain that has to be honoured by the two parties. Again the government needs to be politely reminded that school-going children cannot afford interference in the last circle of a school calendar, where others are sitting internal exams to move to the next level of learning and others are sitting the all-important national exams.