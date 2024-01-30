Stamp out fake academic papers

More than 200 employees of State agencies have reportedly been sent home in the 12 months for faking their academic and professional qualifications, and unfairly gaining jobs and promotions. In addition, the Public Service Commission (PSC) notes that 58 others whose papers had been forged opted to resign.

Kenyans have sadly become used to imposters in various fields and professions, fake friends, fake jobs, etc. The process is key to acquiring the right academic and professional qualifications. We should not be tempted to go for shortcuts.

Fakes have been with humanity for a long time. In most cases, they are original reproductions or imitations of the real products. We are living in the age of a ‘crisis of authenticity’ because people sacrifice their true selves to fit in.

Sometimes, people don’t speak out on any matter because they are afraid of the perception they are likely to receive. Some fields are prone to fakes, such as academics, because of the undeniable fact that such certificates count.

Other areas like law, medicine, architecture, and trade in jewellery and precious minerals have high tendencies to be faked because of their premium. People fake academic certificates to increase their chances of getting better income, without going back to college.

Fake academic credentials present a problem that destroys the present and the future, undermining the meaning of competency, diligence, merit and fair competition. Lots of revenue is lost when people with fake papers get promoted. Institutions also lose lots of revenue because the papers are not obtained legally. We should improve our systems to stop such cases.