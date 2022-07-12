Sri Lankans’ tough message to the dictators

The Sri Lankan crisis is the best evidence of the 21st Century’s most realistic and feared revolutions.

The collapse of Sri Lanka’s economy and government has taken the mantle of anti-maladministration protests to the next level, picking from the 2020/2021 Arab Spring that led to anti-government protests in the Middle East and North Africa.

What is happening in Sri Lanka is in its own league: A rundown of security structures and take-over of government institutions—including the presidential palace, bedroom and living room and other private royal spaces.

The case of Sri Lanka was occasioned by maladministrative actions and external macroeconomic factors—including but not limited to unregulated currency printing, unpopular agricultural incrementalism in policy shifts, some 2019 bombings and the effects of Covid-19.

This resulted in economic meltdown indicators—such as unimaginably high fuel and food prices, collapsed health system with lack of medicines, power cuts and an over 30 per cent inflation rate. The people stormed the streets demanding the resignation of key leaders, including the president and prime minister.

The semi-presidential system of government and mismanagement characterised by nepotistic appointments by President Gotabaya “Gota” Rajapaksa and his unwarranted clinging on to power is to blame for the deteriorating situation.

The world has seen increasing cases of a firm-hand leadership style characterised by autocratic tendencies disguised as benevolent leadership. Developmentalists term such leadership styles as “benevolent dictatorships”, praised for economic improvements, akin to the Southeast ‘Asian Tigers’. But critics equally point at various cases of leadership excesses as witnessed at the mercy of overnight economic development.

The world’s autocratic and dictatorial regimes must listen and learn! There is more for such leaders to be afraid of in the power of the people, as demonstrated in Sri Lanka.