Somalia’s Farmaajo is creating imaginary enemies to stay in power

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Adhere Cavince

Somalia’s political stability is sharply deteriorating yet President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmaajo, who could have provided leadership, is sinking deeper into partisanship and brinkmanship.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.