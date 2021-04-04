Should presidents’ health data be protected by privacy laws?

Former Tanzania President the late John Pombe Magufuli. His illness was kept secret until he died last month.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Timothy Samson Ayuo

Legal researcher and tutor

The public’s demand for greater transparency on a president’s health are not unreasonable but that rule is weak and on stilts. The constitutional right to privacy reigns supreme.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.