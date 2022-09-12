Ruto must deftly deal with cost of living and inflation

President William Samoei Ruto takes the reins at a time when the economic environment is highly uncertain, especially as regards the cost of living and rising inflation rate. His choice for Treasury Cabinet Secretary must be an enormously qualified and exceptional candidate for the task.

The CS must be a person with a good sense of direction of where the economy is going to make appropriate policies, especially now when inflation and financial stability are a key primary concern.

The high inflation rate has adverse and ravaging effects on low-income households by eating up more of people’s pay and eroding their savings. Worries about inflation are lingering concerns of a global economic slowdown. The overall inflation in Kenya increased from 8.3 per cent in July to 8.5 per cent last month. That has been attributed to an increase in food and energy prices across the world.

The World Food Programme recently warned of drought from July to September that is highly likely to worsen the food security and malnutrition situation in the Horn of Africa. In Kenya, over the years, food inflation tends to worsen significantly during drought seasons. Notably, the looming food crisis is highly likely to usher in famine, which might put over 3.5 million Kenyans at risk of starvation.

Monetary Policy Committee

That calls for more attention to agriculture. The sector accounts for more than 22 per cent of gross domestic product. In July, Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) maiden Monetary Policy Committee Agriculture Sector Survey indicated that the agricultural sector employs more than 40 per cent of the population and over 70 per cent of the rural populace.

The US Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the US inflation rate hit a new four-decade high of 9.1 per cent in June , putting further pressure on the Federal Reserve. The food and energy index increased to 1.0 per cent and 7.5 per cent in June. In the eurozone, inflation increased to 9.1 per cent last month. The European Commission said annual inflation was expected to be 7.6 per cent this year.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook update for July projected slowing of the global output to 3.2 per cent in 2022 while its Regional Economic Outlook projects inflation in the African region to remain elevated at 12.2 per cent this year.

Key tool

The “Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Annual Report 2021/2022” urged central banks to go for a decisive wave of global rate hikes to stem inflation, which has had devastating effects on economies worldwide. It described the short-term pain of raising the rates as inevitable and a key tool to tackle the deeply entrenched inflation, which has led to many economies, such as Sri Lanka’s, to collapse.

The current inflation crisis exposes the poor in the society to extreme vulnerability as they can’t afford the rising cost of living. Stakeholders, especially the CBK and Treasury, should keep watch on this dire state of inflation. At its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting this month, CBK must provide tailor-made solutions to tackle the inflationary pressures ravaging many Kenyan households, particularly those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.