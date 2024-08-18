Role of manufacturing in spurring local economy

Despite the upheavals experienced on the economic trajectory of our republic, manufacturing has continuously emerged resilient against an array of both internal and external shocks which include the fluctuating shilling, rising energy cost, geopolitics among many others. What next, one might ask? First, is to understand the role manufacturing plays in a country’s basket of success.

Manufacturing is the cornerstone of economic development and plays a critical role in shaping the prosperity of nations. This sector, encompassing a wide range of activities from production of goods to the application of technology, has far-reaching impacts on various facets of a country’s socio-economic landscape.

Therefore, a multi-stakeholder approach involving the government, private sector players and the citizenry is key in unlocking greater potential for this sector. This can be achieved through formulation and enaction of sound policies, utilization of the Special Export Zones and Export Processing Zones, friendly tax regimes that spur growth in the sector and adherence to the ESG framework that has since been adopted by many corporations.

Kenya’s boon lies in its enormous clean/renewable energy potential with about a 90% capacity from geothermal, wind and solar. Electricity lies at the heart of operations in the manufacturing sector and this if properly utilized will continually cement us as the economic powerhouse in the region. Also, the government’s move to ensure value addition in the agriculture sector was an excellent undertaking as this has enhanced the revenue gain from exports. Zero rating and tax exemption of goods produced or manufactured in the country have enabled the Micro, Small and Midsized Enterprises be the largest employer thus, a formidable player on the country’s balance sheet.

HACO Industries





At HACO Industries, we are guided by a commitment to sustainability through our responsibility towards the environment and in the communities where we serve, live and operate in. HACO has embraced a hybrid energy system, combining electricity with solar power to reduce its carbon footprint and pave the way for a brighter future. Our commitment to sustainability extends to product lines infused with biodegradable components, for all our home and personal care products. Also, the use of eco-friendly packaging, such as poly sacks, ensures minimal waste thus alleviating the triple planetary crisis. The company has implemented rigorous recycling and is continuously seeking partnerships with leading recycling companies to ensure local sourcing while at the same time ensuring a circular economy, thus demonstrating our dedication to sustainability.

With the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the recent COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area agreement, new opportunities emerge. We readily seek to seize this opportunity to expanding across East Africa, COMESA and beyond.

The dream of realising a Pan-African ambition is taking shape. Through strategic expansion, partnerships, innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability we realize the contribution to the continent's economic integration and growth.

Greatest asset





The greatest asset has always been investing in people who cut across the stakeholder divide which involve the customers, employees and suppliers. Local sourcing of raw materials has always been our mantra to ensure that we grow with the community. Investing in human capital, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning has been achieved through training programs, development initiatives and a supportive work environment that ensures employees are equipped to drive the company’s vision forward. Collaborations with suppliers, distributors and retailers create a seamless supply chain ensuring the products reach consumers efficiently.

Despite, the numerous challenges which is a bane facing the sector ranging from navigating complex regulatory landscapes, enactment of unfavourable tax regimes and soaring energy costs it is imperative that we continuously deliberate and chart a favourable and inclusive path to realizing Vision 2030 and the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda.