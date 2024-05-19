Restore school meals funding to foster peace

Kenyans should not be inundated with the hype surrounding the proposed motor vehicle tax and slapping of bread with 16 per cent VAT in the Finance Bill, 2024 but ought to be equally worried about the proposed defunding of the Sh4.9 billion school feeding programme.

According to Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang, four million primary school pupils directly benefit from the programme that has, over the years, aided enrolment, retention and transition of learners, especially in the resource-poor and historically marginalised arid and semi-arid lands (ASAls) and informal settlements in the towns and cities.

These areas have endured decades of unending insecurity manifesting themselves as cattle rustling, banditry, and juvenile criminal gangs and, lately, radicalisation and recruitment into extremist groups such as al-Shabaab. Some schools in Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana and Samburu counties remain closed due to the vices of rustling and banditry.

One of the drivers of this insecurity is high illiteracy rates. For example, it is believed that the current wave of rustling and banditry in Baringo can be traced to years of under-investment in education, health and physical infrastructure in the then-Baringo East District (now Tiaty Constituency). The same for most of the similarly insecure ASALs.

Universal primary education

Among the many suggestions to remedy the situation is to nip the next generation of rustlers and bandits in the bud through the enforcement of universal primary education in the ASALs. And this is where the school feeding programming has been strategic. School meals are among the main offerings enticing learners to go to school in the ASALs.

Its withdrawal, in the context of the prevailing tough economic conditions, is partly blamed on high taxation and natural calamities such as drought, floods and the effects of Covid-19 is likely to precipitate a reduction of pupil populations. That will make them vulnerable to recruitment into banditry, gangsterism and terrorism. That is why Parliament should reconsider Dr Kipsang’s plea and reverse the National Treasury’s proposal.

This proposal has exposed the disconnect between the mandarins at the Treasury and State House (retinue of advisers) and the lived realities in the resource-poor and marginalised ASALs, informal settlements and rural constituencies. The programme is not just an education or nutritional programme but also an indirect peace-building initiative.

Again, scrapping Sh4.9 billion in an almost Sh4 trillion Budget is just a drop in the ocean. This is way below the proposed State House budget or other ministries that still cling to functions that have been fully or substantially devolved.

The National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) has limited budgets and county governments are spending close to 90 per cent of their annual budget on recurrent expenditures. So, they cannot be relied upon to take over the school meals project. Restore it for the sake of the millions of learners from hardship areas and to cumulatively cut the next generation of outlaws.