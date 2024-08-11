Remove barriers blocking youths’ access to funding

In the midst of protests, International Youth Day is the moment Kenya needs right now to remember and celebrate the potential of its young people. They are not just our future but our present, and they might just be the key to addressing our nation’s surging unemployment rates.

Yet, for so many, this potential is being strangled by barriers that should have been dismantled long ago, leaving them trapped in survival mode. Our more marginalised groups, especially those living in informal settlements, as well as young women and people with disabilities, are impacted the most.

They lack access to vital services like skills training, financial literacy, and affordable loans—essential tools for starting businesses or pursuing higher education. In informal settlements like Kibera, the youth unemployment rate reaches 46 per cent among those aged 15-24. This is more than just a statistic; it's a ticking time bomb that is leading to frustration, disillusionment, and, as we have witnessed recently on our streets, conflict and violence.

Although there are effective solutions demonstrating impact, our young and marginalised population needs more from us – more from institutions, governments, employers and service providers.

Young people in informal settlements are desperate for opportunities, not just interventions. They don't need us to dictate top-down solutions from afar, they need us to stand beside them, place the solutions in their hands, and provide enabling environments where they have access to the resources, knowledge and positive community to succeed.

Yet, traditional financial institutions continue to deny these individuals access to finance because they don't meet unrealistic preconceptions of reliability. However, a programme by Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) is helping to fill this gap.

To bring out this potential and address financial exclusion, financial products and services need to be tailored to the unique characteristics of young people. The Shofco Sacco supports youth businesses and provides accessible financing with competitive rates, limited collateral or guarantor requirements, and a shortened waiting period.

For every young person trained on entrepreneurship by Shofco in the informal settlements, 1.7 jobs are generated. In fact, 63 per cent of youth in the organisation’s livelihoods programmes end up employed by other youths, and 55 per cent of those roles are generated by female-led businesses.

Providing young people with positive platforms to discuss their challenges and dreams, equips them to solve Kenya’s unemployment problem and, in doing so, unlock the full potential of our nation. However, the social sector cannot realize this potential alone.

It is our hope that International Youth Day will inspire other players, including the government, financial institutions and the private sector, to join efforts in removing outdated barriers by committing more resources and providing more opportunities to our young people.

Mr Odero is a youth voice director while Ms Odhiambo is a governance and advocacy associate at Shofco