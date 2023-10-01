Reform subject selection, not grading system

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) is in the process of adopting the recommendation by the President’s Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) to review the grading system it uses to determine the final candidates’ mean grades in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The KCSE grade will be determined by seven subjects: One best-performed language (either English or Kiswahili), Mathematics as a compulsory subject and five other best-performed subjects. Knec used to pick the five compulsory subjects (Kiswahili, English, Mathematics and any two sciences) and then chose two best-performed ones from either the remaining humanities or technicals.

The current grading system has faced a lot of criticism from a section of teachers and education stakeholders as it emphasises more on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) subjects. But I see the review treating the symptoms rather than the disease.

The issue is not how the subjects are permutated to constitute the final mean grade (which is what this review is doing). The issue has always been the disconnect between the subject selection criteria used in secondary school and university (or college) subject combination matrix required to enrol in a particular course, in what Kenya University and Colleges Placement Services (KUCCPS) refers to as ‘Cluster Subjects’.

It is generally acknowledged that it is not enough to score a ‘good’ mean grade in KCSE; a candidate must also perform well in the four cluster subjects required for a particular course, which are used to calculate what KUCCPS calls ‘cluster points’, which then qualify one to be admitted in that course.

Career pathway

So, the question has always been, if one only requires four mandatory subjects to enrol in a particular undergraduate degree programme, then why would they be forced to present themselves for eight or seven subjects at KCSE? Shouldn’t they just have been allowed from the onset to choose the four mandatory cluster subjects, depending on their career pathway, and sit them in the exam?

If the cluster subjects for Bachelor of Laws, for instance, are one language, one Stem subject, one humanity subject and one other subject from the rest, why should a student who wants to be a lawyer study seven or eight examinable subjects?

The PWPER recommendation which the Knec is preparing to implement from this year is akin to placing a cube on a table using a different face. The Education ministry should work on reforming subject selection criteria in schools during the remainder of the 8-4-4 term to align it with what the universities or colleges require.

That will not only ease the pressure on the learners by avoiding the current overburdening but also greatly improve the performance of candidates at the KCSE level.