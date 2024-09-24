Protests matter, but here is why they often fail to sway voters

In recent years, protests have become a powerful symbol of public dissatisfaction. Across the world, from the streets of Nairobi to Washington, DC, citizens have rallied to demand change on critical issues such as police brutality, tax reforms, and climate change.

Yet, despite the visibility and passion that protests ignite, the tangible impact on public opinion and electoral outcomes often seems limited. So, do protests really matter? And if they do, why do they so often fail to sway voters in the long run?

Protests as symbols of dissent

Protests undeniably play a key role in expressing the frustrations of ordinary citizens. In Kenya, for instance, the Saba Saba protests in the 1990s forced the government to reexamine its policies and helped pave the way for multi-party democracy.

More recently, the backlash against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 saw demonstrators take to the streets, with some even storming Parliament. These protests, which were fuelled by frustration over new taxes, forced the government to pay attention. In an unprecedented move, President William Ruto joined a conversation with citizens on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), underlining the immense pressure that public demonstrations can put on leadership.

Yet, despite this attention, there remains the question of whether protests lead to real change, particularly in how people vote. Can street protests truly shift political opinions, or do they mostly fizzle out after the noise dies down?

Why protests struggle to change voter behaviour

According to research by Vincent Pons from Harvard Business School and Amory Gethin from the World Bank, the impact of protests on voting behaviour is often short-lived. Their study, which examined 14 major protests in the US between 2017 and 2022, found that while these movements generated significant interest and online discussions, they rarely had lasting effects on political attitudes or election results.

As Pons and Gethin put it: "Protests generate substantial internet activity but have limited effects on political attitudes.In Nigeria, for example, the End SARS protests in 2020 were aimed at ending police brutality. While the movement captured global attention and brought the issue to the forefront, it did not lead to significant electoral changes or concrete policy reforms. Similarly, in Kenya, protests against the Finance Bill 2024 reflected widespread discontent, but it remains to be seen whether this will translate into shifts in future elections.

Unique case of the Black Lives Matter movement

While most protests struggle to create long-term political change, there are exceptions. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the United States stands out as one such example. After the tragic murder of George Floyd in 2020, the BLM protests not only sparked conversations about racial justice but also influenced voter behaviour. Studies have shown that these protests contributed to a shift in public opinion, with more Americans adopting liberal views on race and equality. In fact, the movement is credited with influencing the 2020 US presidential election, where issues of race played a significant role in shaping voter preferences. The success of the BLM movement shows that protests can indeed have a lasting impact – but only under specific conditions.

The government’s response to protests

Governments often react to protests in one of three ways: through fear, suppression, or reform. In some cases, as we saw with President Ruto’s engagement on X, leaders may feel compelled to address public grievances and attempt to calm tensions.

But there’s also a third approach – reform. This happens when governments recognise the legitimacy of the grievances raised by protesters and take steps to address them.

Conclusion: Do protests really matter?

Protests, without a doubt, matter. They are an essential part of democratic expression and play a crucial role in highlighting societal issues.

Mr Keter, a former nominated MP, is a senior policy advisor. [email protected]

As Pons observed, "The scale of the protest matters, but it cannot just be that." The sustained momentum, widespread support, and the ability of BLM to embed itself into larger societal conversations were key to its success.

Moving Beyond Protest: The Need for Proactive Engagement

While protests are crucial for bringing attention to important issues, they often struggle to drive lasting political change on their own. To turn protest energy into real impact, citizens need to engage more deeply with formal political processes.

Young people and activists frequently use social media to voice their frustrations, but this reactive approach rarely leads to sustained change. As political analysts have pointed out, "It is not enough to be reactive; one must also engage proactively within the available constitutional spaces." This means getting involved in advocacy, working with policymakers, and participating in elections. Without this proactive engagement, protests risk becoming fleeting moments of outrage rather than catalysts for long-term reform.

For protests in Kenya and beyond, the challenge is clear: to move from reaction to action.

Protesters must ensure that their voices are not just heard in the streets but also in the corridors of power, where real change happens. Only then will the true potential of public dissent be realized.