Propelling leadership of women by mentorship

As we celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, it is a time to reflect on the values and partnerships that shape our global identity. One partnership that has made significant strides in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment is the collaboration between Canada and UN Women in Kenya. This partnership plays a crucial role in advancing women's political leadership by providing sustainable mentorship and capacity building.

Kenya has made progress in promoting women's leadership, but there are still challenges to overcome. Strengthening the commitments of the Kenya Constitution 2010 through collaboration with partners like Canada and UN Women presents a great opportunity. Kenya's journey towards gender equality and women's empowerment has had its share of obstacles and achievements. The 2010 Constitution of Kenya introduced a progressive agenda by including the two-thirds gender principle, which stipulates that no more than two-thirds of elective or appointive bodies consist of the same gender.

However, despite these legal frameworks, women's political representation remains at 23.3%, which is significantly below the 33% threshold.

"Women must be part and parcel of policymaking, and governance to ensure balanced development and inclusive growth," asserts Honourable Anne Waiguru, Governor of Kirinyaga County. Her words resonate with the ongoing efforts to bridge the gender gap in Kenya’s political landscape. She notes that, “Women must be at the center of leadership," and this vision drives our collective efforts towards a more equitable world."

Canada's collaboration with UN Women Kenya aims to enhance women's political leadership through targeted initiatives. These initiatives provide aspiring female leaders with essential tools and networks.

"Canada is proud to support initiatives in Kenya that empower women and promote their participation in leadership. We believe that by working together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable world," states Hon Greg Fergus, Canadian Speaker, emphasising Canada's dedication to this mission.

Mentorship: Building bridges for future leaders

Mentorship plays a pivotal role in empowering women in politics. It facilitates the connection between experienced leaders and emerging talents, boosting their confidence and skill. This mentorship cycle is instrumental in breaking down the longstanding barriers that have hindered women from reaching leadership positions. In Kenya, mentorship is particularly important in overcoming cultural and systemic obstacles that impede women’s active involvement in politics. By establishing these supportive networks, we are nurturing a new generation of women leaders who are well-equipped to navigate the political landscape and bring about legislative change.

Strengthening capacities for sustainable leadership

Beyond mentorship, capacity strengthening is essential for fostering sustainable women's political leadership. This entails comprehensive training programmes that equip women with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective governance and advocacy. These programmes also highlight the significance of digital tools in political engagement and communication, which are essential in today's digital age. Advocating for gender-sensitive policies and reforms ensures that the structures in which women participate are conducive to their success.

The power of media in shaping perceptions

Media plays a crucial role in shaping public perceptions of women leaders. However, gender stereotypes often undermine the contributions of women in politics in media coverage. To address this issue, UN Women Kenya collaborates with media partners to promote gender-responsive reporting and highlight the achievements of women leaders.

A Call to Action

As we celebrate Canada Day, we are committed to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Kenya and beyond.