Partnerships vital in increasing access to quality education

Kenya has made tremendous strides towards increasing access to basic education. However, many children do not go to school due to poverty, insecurity, and long distances covered to the institutions.

The most affected are children from low-income communities, urban informal settlements, and those in ASAL areas, including in refugee camps. The situation has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which threatens to erode the gains made in the education sector.

The government is committed to ensuring that no child is left behind in terms of access to education. Kenya’s Basic Education Act (2013) guarantees the right of every child to free and compulsory basic education.

The passing of the Early Childhood Education Act (2021) further cements the government’s commitment to achieving broader education and development goals under Kenya’s Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals.

Poverty

Education is critical for economic, political, and social development. This explains why most governments provide and finance education. But this responsibility is enormous for any government to meet adequately. It is important for governments to explore diverse ways of funding the sector.

Despite recent increase in enrolment in primary schools, registration rates remain low in vulnerable communities. Efficient and equitable access to education is becoming elusive especially among the marginalised groups.

Several Sub-Saharan African countries are yet to achieve universal primary education despite an increase in enrolment rates. The quality of education, as measured by standardised tests, is low.

This calls for the need to collaborate with other partners in the sector to increase access to quality education. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can help countries meet education goals by increasing access to quality education for all.

Across Africa, education partnerships are already in effect. Increasing access to education requires innovative programmes, public resources and political good will.

Studies have shown that technology enhances the acquisition of quality education. Governments can increase access to quality education through technology partnerships.

Education needs

The public and private sectors can complement each other’s strengths in providing education to help developing countries to meet the Sustainable Development Goals for education and to improve learning outcomes.

Through local PPP designs, these partnerships can be tailored to meet the education needs. The government is taking this seriously and the recent appointment of the new Director to the PPP office.

Technological partnerships

Ahead of the G7 and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) replenishment summit in July, Kenya’s leaders are driving the focus on education. Kenya is a co-host and multilaterals and government leaders will all be in attendance.

As the country and others emerge from the pandemic and schools re-open, focus on re-invigorating the education system is important. President Kenyatta recently acknowledged the importance of technological partnerships in increasing the access and the quality of education.

The President reinforced the government’s commitment to protecting education budgets and ensuring that we do not lose education momentum because of the Covid-19 pandemic. By making smart investments in education technology, we will be able to close the digital divide and leapfrog infrastructure deficits in schools. This will enable us to create more prosperous and resilient economies.

Private partners are playing important roles in education. The private sector’s participation in education has increased over the last two decades.

From running low-cost private schools to mobilising and deploying education capital, these agents play a pivotal role in complementing the government to increase access to quality education.

Bridge Kenya is one such player which works to complement the government particularly in informal settlements. Through the use of technology and an innovative approach to teacher support, Bridge Kenya focuses on providing access to quality and affordable education.

Although governments remain the main financiers of education, in many countries the private sector is often working closely on education delivery and technical support.

In April this year, while releasing the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha lauded the contribution of the private sector.

Prof Magoha pointed out that there is no private or public child in Kenya and all pupils are Kenyans.

The Kenyan government has always been at the forefront of education reform. Increasing the private sector’s role in education through partnerships and technical support has enhanced the delivery of education.

The achievement of these benefits depend on how well designed the partnership between the public and the private sector is.

The effective use of the private sector in such partnerships is vital. As the education sector considers how best to reinvigorate the sector after the pandemic; a private sector partnership would be an obvious choice.