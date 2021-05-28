Partnerships vital in increasing access to quality education

Bridge International Academy

Pupils from Bridge International Academy in Masii, Machakos County recite a Kiswahili choral verse during the Kenya Music Festivals at Kabarak University in Nakuru on August 3, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sharon Cheramboss

Director Policy and Partnerships

Bridge Kenya

Kenya has made tremendous strides towards increasing access to basic education. However, many children do not go to school due to poverty, insecurity, and long distances covered to the institutions.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.