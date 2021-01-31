Tweaked parliamentary structure can stop us becoming failed state

Speaking at the burial of Hannah Mudavadi on January 9, President Kenyatta was cheered when he lamented that only two ethnic communities have occupied the top political seat in Kenya since Independence in 1963 and suggested that it was time a president came from elsewhere in the country.

Our progressive 2010 Constitution guarantees that any Kenyan citizen of age — irrespective of their ethnicity — is qualified to run for the presidency. The fact is that all the presidents we have had for the past 57 years have come from two ethnic communities, creating the perception that only these, which are the largest in the country, are capable of producing a president for the republic.

One wonders if the same ruling elite have been reading from Ivanka Trump’s book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, where she argues that if a false assumption plays to one’s advantage, they should not go out of their way to correct the perception.

The aforementioned constitutional guarantees wouldn’t be so crucial if getting a public sector job didn’t depend on what language you speak or the decision on where to invest didn’t depend on whom you voted for in a general election.

But it does, and offences such as discrimination on the basis of ethnicity or political inclination are rarely punished and the application of the law selective. This leads to the view that some communities are more important than others.

The risk of ignoring accusations of seclusion or favouritism led to Rwandans butchering one another for 100 days and clan members in neighbouring Somalia going for each other’s jugular for decades.

Dismantling the deep-rooted belief of inequality requires the introduction of a uniquely Kenyan system of government, which focuses on equity rather than equality of ethnic communities.

This would allow longstanding perceptions about marginalisation time to be buried while at the same time providing the foundation on which equal administration of justice can blossom.

Serikali-shiriki

That is the thesis on which “serikali-shiriki”, a tweaked two-party parliamentary form of consensus-driven government, is premised.

One cornerstone of serikali-shiriki is ending our 20-year experiment with the multi-party system of government at the national level and replacing it with a two-party system, which historians agree promotes centrism and encourages political parties to find common positions that appeal to wide swathes of the electorate.

However, this is not enough to guarantee political stability and economic growth; so, there is a need to change how the country’s chief executive is elected.

Sitting Members of Parliament — the National Assembly and the Senate — would constitute the electoral college, whose responsibility it would be to elect an executive Prime Minister and forward the name to the ceremonial President for appointment.

The President would be the Head of State. The President, who would be appointed from among retired Chief Justices or judges of the High Court by the same electoral college, would serve for a lifetime.

The position of Prime Minister would have to rotate along five clusters of counties comprising eight to 11 of the 47 counties. To be eligible for election as a Prime Minister, one would have to be an elected MP from a qualifying region and sponsored by one of the only two political parties allowed for registration in the country.

The candidate who wins the majority of the votes cast by elected senators and Members of the National Assembly in a joint sitting of both Houses would be declared the winner and their name forwarded to the President for appointment. A PM can be re-elected, to serve for a maximum of two terms.

A region that has produced a president under the current Constitution or a Prime Minister under serikali-shiriki becomes ineligible to produce a premier until all the other regions have had their turn. A new cycle of rotations would then start all over again.

Mr Lyria is a quantity surveyor in the United Kingdom. martin@ikiao.com