The parallels of pandemic and terrorism

The Covid-19 pandemic and the war against it has habituated most Kenyans to a status quo that reminds me of the life of terror in the northeastern region under the ever-present threat of Al-Shabaab terrorists.

The links are manifold. The morbid fear upon the arrival of the coronavirus was not unlike the panic that enveloped the region once the amorphous threat of terrorism weightily came to the local scene, causing everyone to terrifyingly wonder if they would be the next victim.

Second is the parallel in the massive traumatic impact in terms of deaths, desolation and disruptions to work, businesses and essential services such as health and education.

The northeastern region continues to suffer these effects of terrorism even as it shares the supplementary burden of the same issues that come with the coronavirus crisis nationally.

Public health protocols

Terrorism also introduced in the region a form of ‘social distancing’ in social relations due to suspicion and fear of terrorists and their sympathisers.

This is the situation today, when Kenyans are protecting themselves from the virus in their social circles by practising the instructed basic public health protocols — such as the wearing of face masks, sanitation and washing of hands and one-metre social distancing.

The deadly virus likewise taught most Kenyans some combat vocabularies and experiences — such as curfew and security patrols — which were hitherto common only in the northeastern region as a security and terror calming measure.

Looking at this situational connection between the pre-existing reality of terrorism in Northeastern and the new national norm under the pandemic, one can only hope for more empathy and responsiveness to the region’s terrorism predicament, which began a decade ago.

That would alleviate the negative consequences, besides preventing the interplay of the two tragedies from further deadening the region.