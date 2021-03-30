The parallels of pandemic and terrorism

General Robert Kibochi

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) nurse, Lt-Col Faith Mureithi, administers the Covid-19 vaccine to Chief of Defence Forces, General Robert Kibochi, at Kahawa Barracks, Nairobi, on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Hassan Malik Mohamed

Volunteer peace activist

Kenya Community Support Centre

What you need to know:

  • The northeastern region continues to suffer the effects of terrorism.
  • The region also shares the supplementary burden of the coronavirus national crisis.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the war against it has habituated most Kenyans to a status quo that reminds me of the life of terror in the northeastern region under the ever-present threat of Al-Shabaab terrorists.

