Our dim view of dry lands denying Kenya a bonanza

Mid last month, the Daily Nation published a commentary titled “Re-imagine peace building in the ASALs” co-authoured by two Cabinet secretaries— Kithure Kindiki and Rebecca Miano. The piece has since stirred my imagination.

In my very own Uriri backyard and in neighbouring Nyatike Constituency, about a third of the area is designated as arid and semi-arid land (ASAL). My concern, therefore, is not far-fetched.

Looking at the figures and facts that define our ASALs will clarify matters. ASALs occupy upwards of 85 per cent of Kenya’s landmass. They are home to about 90 per cent of the country’s wildlife and 70 per cent of our livestock. Nearly 40 per cent of the Kenyan population reside there.

Most of the country’s mineral wealth, in range and volume, is in the ASALs and our high-value productive arable land—though water-scarce—is in these regions. The point is, we have no option but to develop the potential of our ASALs.

Mineral wealth exploitation

That’s where non-rain-fed mechanised agriculture, mineral wealth exploitation, livestock value chain development and fresh tourist attractions will take place. Once the guns go silent in the ASALs, the theatre of Kenya’s economic breakthrough will shift automatically.

ASALs should get more of our national policy attention because landmass is not elastic unless we are reclaiming the sea. We should start with vacating our obsession with rain-fed agriculture.

There is an overabundance of examples of dry land farming. Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have transformed a desert into thriving farmyards, feeding thousands of locals and sparing enough for export. Why look any further as we seek to make the ASALs our veritable food basket?

Countries that feed themselves drape their citizenry with a sense of dignity, itself an intangible imperative whose value cannot be gainsaid. To feed ourselves, we need to create adequate water reservoirs in the ASALs. We must also learn to use water prudently since modern irrigation technology affords us the option to do so. Sadly, our people are neither good at harnessing water resources for storage nor frugal in using it. This should change.

International markets

Regarding livestock value chain development, we need to continuously improve our breeds, and build modern feedlots to finish and standardise our meats for them to be competitive in the more lucrative international markets. And just as we have Molo Lamb, it is time we branded our meats more elegantly and added to our product range options such as Gogo Lamb from Uriri, Mogotio Goat and Garissa Beef. Why not!

On mineral exploitation in the ASALs, we need to create the atmosphere for commercial mining. The same goes with expanding the menu of our tourism offers in the ASALs by opening up areas considered insecure.

We need to replace our lenses to experience the treasure trove our ASALs, as aptly urged by the two CSs, and invest more in spreading literacy in those areas. For that is the ultimate game changer.