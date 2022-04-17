On election day, vote for a better healthcare system

For years, the average Kenyan voter made political decisions through tribal lenses. Fortunately, politicians and voters seem to have metamorphosed to issue-based politics.

Azimio la Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga has pledged to revamp the healthcare system through ‘Babacare’. Deputy President William Ruto says his Kenya Kwanza is committed to universal health coverage (UHC).

Healthcare is a complex construct and even developed countries struggle to find the right blend. Recently, former US President Barack Obama made a maiden return to the White House to grace his successor Joe Biden’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) event.

President Biden has improved the ACA by allowing family members to be covered through premium subsidies in a bid to benefit more people. President Obama pointed out that such laws are the reason people go into politics.

The ACA, popularly known as ‘Obamacare’, was passed and signed into law in 2010, during President Obama’s reign. Its objective is twofold: To provide affordable health insurance cover for all Americans and to protect consumers from greedy insurance companies.

The Act has provided cover to more than 20 million Americans, people with pre-existing conditions such as cancer are now covered and there are no limits on care, including for people with chronic health problems.

Insurance premiums

The ACA allows more screenings, reduced prescription drug costs and reduced insurance premiums. It also mandates insurance companies to reinvest 80 per cent of premiums on healthcare products and permits adults up to the age of 26 to use their parents’ insurance cover.

Obamacare has survived Republicans’ onslaught and recently got the Supreme Court’s nod.

In Kenya, healthcare was theoretical until President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the UHC programme. However, its impact is yet to be felt. The healthcare system in the country is still a mess. Not only are insurance companies exploitative but public healthcare is in shambles. NHIF is insufficient, especially now that lifestyle diseases afflict many.

Discredited plans

Healthcare experts have discredited the two presidential frontrunners’ plans. For instance, neither has disclosed the legislative framework they will apply. Even some gubernatorial aspirants seem clueless on healthcare yet the health sector is devolved.

Lack of a legal framework has exposed consumers to greedy insurance providers. For example, they have refused to pay bills of patients with pre-existing conditions. The Insurance Regulatory Authority doesn’t protect consumers from rogue insurers.

As Kenyans elect their leaders on August 9, they must interrogate them carefully. The political class must also make the healthcare system a priority and involve the experts. Otherwise, unhealthy people are an unhealthy nation.