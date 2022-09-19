Obey public finance law

It is an incontestable fact that the Jubilee administration was characterised by imprudent use of public funds, ubiquitous corruption and borrowing sprees. In the 2021/2022 fiscal year, the government borrowed Sh916.6 billion—Sh589.5 billion from local creditors, Sh151.2 billion project loans, Sh135 billion programme loans and Sh40.8 billion IMF special drawing rights allocation.

With the national and county governments’ proclivity for spending taxpayer funds on frivolous expenditure, recurrent expenditure rose from Sh1.82 trillion in FY2020/2021 to Sh2.13 trillion in FY2021/2022. National Treasury data show the government spent Sh754.2 billion (82.3 per cent of the Budget) on development and Sh162.2 billion (17.7 per cent) on recurrent expenditure.

This is contrary to the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, which restricts borrowing to development project financing. It also sets the public wage bill-to-recurrent expenditure ratio at 35 per cent. But development expenditure has been shrinking as the wage bill soared, taking most of the Budget.

Sh694 billion

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says government employees increased from 653,500 in 2010 to 884,000 in 2020 and the wage bill shot up 184.66 per cent from Sh241.83 billion to Sh694 billion.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) figures show the pension bill increased from Sh27.9 billion in FY2013/2014 to Sh86.7 billion in FY2019/2020. Public servants account for less than 10 per cent of the population yet their wage bill takes more than half of tax revenues. Little wonder the public debt was Sh8.56 trillion by the end of May.

A bloated public wage bill impedes sustainable economic growth, job creation, capital expenditure and service delivery. Since the Ruto administration has promised effective transformational leadership and prudent public financial management, let it adhere to PFM and halt pilferage, prodigal expenditure and runaway corruption. It must either have to implement austerity measures or raise the debt ceiling.