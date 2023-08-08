New chapter in Russo-African ties a milestone

A few days ago, a major development in Russian-African cooperation happened in Saint Petersburg. And that was the Second Russia-Africa Summit, which was preceded by the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The event was attended by practically all African states with many of them represented at the head of state or government level, as well as thousands of business people and public figures from across the continent.

It offered a unique opportunity for a frank dialogue on a wide spectrum of issues that both Russia and Africa face in the rapidly changing world, where old hegemonies and economic dominances are being replaced by a new multipolar world order with new leaders and new paradigms of international relations based on equality, mutual benefit and respect of sovereignty.

Hundreds of agreements, intergovernmental and commercial, were concluded that opened new avenues for concrete development and trade projects.

A new vision of strategic partnership that will run until 2026, which was adopted by the Summit, was formulated in the Declaration and the Action Plan, laying the foundation for a new chapter of Russia-Africa cooperation.

In the comments on the Summit that I read in the local press, I noticed a very erroneous tendency to judge the event from the perspective of global confrontation between Russia and the West in the traditional “Scramble for Africa” mindset. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The Saint Petersburg Summit was about development and cooperation rather than confrontation and power play.

Create unique synergies

All the participants emphasised that it is perfectly natural for the two dynamically growing economic regions—Russia, the world’s fifth-largest and Europe’s largest (PPP) economy, is a region in itself—to gravitate towards each other to capitalise on their respective competitive advantages.

Especially when the existing world economic and financial system is going through a period of cataclysmic turbulence. And all of them agreed that the Russia-Africa partnership could create unique synergies for the benefit of Russians and Africans.

Isn’t it symbolic that, despite formidable outside pressures, African states are increasingly turning to Russia for support and assistance?

As President Vladimir Putin put it, “Representatives of African states displayed political will and demonstrated their independence and interest in developing cooperation with our country. We appreciate this and are convinced of the successful future of Russia-Africa relations.

They rest on the traditions of time-tested friendship and historical experience of multifaceted productive interaction dating back to the early period in the process of African states’ formation”.